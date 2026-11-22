Greece's prime minister has come under fire for asking youngsters whether they'd like the mature-content Grand Theft Auto VI videogame for Christmas.

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is facing criticism on social media and from the opposition. (REUTERS) more less

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"Which of you will ask for Grand Theft Auto VI as a Christmas present from grandad and grandma?" Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a TikTok post on Friday, with the game's logo briefly flashing on-screen.

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"We all know that grandfathers and grandmothers rarely say no to their grandchildren," he added.

The post was designed to promote a 400-euro ($439) pension bonus from Mitsotakis' government, as it faces elections next year.

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{{^usCountry}} But it came under attack from critics calling it inappropriate to encourage minors to buy a mature game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But it came under attack from critics calling it inappropriate to encourage minors to buy a mature game. {{/usCountry}}

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"The prime minister 'promotes' a video game that is banned for minors just to follow the trend," the main opposition socialist Pasok party said.

Leftist daily Efsyn called the move a "gaffe" while conservative newspaper Dimokratia said it was a "tragic" error.

Ironically, Mitsotakis' government has joined a growing number of countries imposing curbs on young people's use of social media.

Like its predecessors, GTA VI is an open-world action game in which players roam freely through a sprawling city, stealing cars, pulling off heists and carrying out missions for criminal gangs.

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Containing intense violence, gore, sexual content, nudity, strong language and drug and alcohol use, it has an age rating of 17 or above.

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Coming after a 13-year hiatus in the series, the game has been a smash hit worldwide, raking $3.79 billion in retail sales on its first day according to its publisher Rockstar Games.