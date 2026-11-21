A grieving family has been awarded $7.8 million after a doctor failed to detect a mass that later developed into fatal cancer. According to court filings, the medical provider missed the warning signs two years in a row.

The woman died of lung cancer. (Pexels)

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A Multnomah County Circuit Court jury awarded the Portland family after doctors missed the suspicious mass twice during her annual breast-screening scans, The Oregonian reported. This allowed the mass to grow and the cancer to spread, causing her death several years later.

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In a trial that went on for eleven days, the jurors found that a radiologist at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center was negligent and that it caused Wendi Lui’s death. Her husband, Gene Lui, sued the medical facility.

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{{^usCountry}} Gene, who has a medical background as a psychiatrist, noticed there were issues with his wife’s case and started digging. He then hired the lawyers. The lawyer representing the Lui family said that the verdict was “rare”. The professionals noted that many families don’t have the medical expertise or know-how to recognise mistakes made by medical professionals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gene, who has a medical background as a psychiatrist, noticed there were issues with his wife’s case and started digging. He then hired the lawyers. The lawyer representing the Lui family said that the verdict was “rare”. The professionals noted that many families don’t have the medical expertise or know-how to recognise mistakes made by medical professionals. {{/usCountry}}

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“From the beginning, I was hell-bent to get this to a trial,” Gene Lui told The Oregonian. “Because if this got settled, these people who I used to work for would say, ‘We didn’t do anything wrong.’ And nothing will ever change.” Gene previously worked for the Legacy Health System.

Rachel O’Neal, a lawyer for Wendi Lui’s estate, told the outlet that prior to the trial, Gene received several settlement offers from Legacy Health and Diagnostic Imaging. However, they stipulated that the facility was not at fault and that Gene would not discuss his wife’s case in the future.

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“They offered a substantial sum, and Gene did not accept it because he did not want to be silenced,” O’Neal told The Oregonian. “There was no sum of money that was worth sweeping it under the rug… Gene wanted to be able to tell his story. He wanted to be interviewed by the press. He wanted people to know what happened.”

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The jury found Dr Kari A. Thomas, the radiologist who reviewed Wendi’s scans, was at fault in her death.

Wendi was a pastry chef and a graphic designer, reported the outlet. She was also the mother of a teenage son. She died of lung cancer.

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