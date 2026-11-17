As per WHO data, 1 in every 5 women suffering from cervical cancer is from India. Yet, only 1.9% of women aged 30-49 in the country have undergone cervical cancer screening (National Family Health Survey-5). World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day is marked on November 17 (Adobe Stock) Why screening is low in India “Most women only visit a gynaecologist when they experience pain, abnormal bleeding, or pregnancy-related needs,” says Dr Amit Upadhyay, senior consultant hematologist and oncologist, PSRI Hospital, Delhi. The stigma around HPV (Human Papillomavirus), a sexually transmitted infection, is another deterrent. “Many women fear judgment or wrongly assume getting tested implies promiscuity or infidelity.” Another persistent misconception is that screening is necessary only after marriage or childbirth. “Your cervix does not check your marital status or whether you have delivered a baby,” says Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, oncologist, Art of Healing Cancer, Gurugram. Women who are sexually active should discuss regular screening with their gynaecologist, while those who have never been sexually active generally face a much lower risk, he adds. When to get screened Dr Malhotra says cervical cancer screening should begin at 25 and continue until 65. HPV test or co-testing: An HPV test, either on its own or alongside a Pap smear, can be done every five years.

Pap smear: If HPV testing is unavailable, a Pap smear alone can be repeated every three years.

VIA: Under India’s national screening programme, women aged 30–65 are offered Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) every five years at government health facilities.

HPV self-sampling: This is also emerging as an option for women who may be uncomfortable with a clinical examination. Innovations in screening

Smart Scope CX by Periwinkle Technologies being showcased to PM Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Summit 2026

“India faces a heavy mortality burden in women due to cervical cancer. This Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, the goal is simple: every woman should be able to get screened close to home and get follow-up care when she needs it,” says Veena Moktali, co-founder of Smart Scope CX by Periwinkle Technologies, an innovation that allows nurse-midwives in village clinics to screen women for cervical cancer in less than 60 seconds. “Lakhs of women have been screened using the Smart Scope CX in India and abroad. The innovation was showcased to PM Narendra Modi and world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Summit 2026.” What to remember before going for the test Schedule it mid-cycle, ideally between day 10 and 20 of your menstrual cycle, and at least five days after period ends

Refrain from intercourse 48 hours before the test

Avoid tampons, menstrual cups, vaginal creams, lubricants, spermicides and pessaries for 48 hours before screening

Do not douche or use vaginal washes before the test. External washing with water is fine. Mention any symptoms of infection or unusual discharge. An active infection may need to be treated before screening

Wear comfortable, easy-to-change clothing Vaccination does not replace screening