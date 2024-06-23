Gurgaon CEO receives 45,000 electricity bill in 2 months, jokes about switching to candles

Jasveer Singh, co-founder of the Join Hood App, caused a stir on social media recently when he shared a snapshot of his two-month electricity bill, which totalled over ₹45,000. The eye-watering amount not only grabbed the attention of the online community but also left many in disbelief. Along with the snapshot of the bill payment, Singh's post prompted numerous reactions in the comments section, with people sharing their thoughts and being surprised at the substantial sum. Snapshot of the bill payment done by Jasveer Singh. (X/@jasveer10)

"Paid the electricity bill, now thinking of switching to candles," wrote Singh in the post. He also posted a snapshot of Paytm, where he paid ₹45,491 for electricity. (Also Read: UK couple slapped with ₹11 lakh gas bill after not paying for 18 years)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on June 23. Since being posted, it has gained close to 3,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "So- the size of your house? ACs, lights, washing machine, dryer, etc. If you consume electricity units, you will have to pay that much- and you didn't specify two months, so you conveniently ignored that! Please minimize your electricity consumption, or else cough up the money! No point in putting it out on social media & sensationalizing it!"

Another X user, Radhika Dani, said, "Get solar. We got it three years ago and are damn satisfied with our almost zero bills now in this city heat of 40-45."

A third said, "If it's real and you have your own house, then switch to solar. We have done that and are really happy with the results. A one-time investment will keep you happy for many years."

Someone else posted, "Did they charge you wrongly or you used ACs too much? How many ACs do you have in your house and how long did they run for?"