Gurgaon delivery agent swims out after falling into giant road cave-in. Viral video shows bike rescue

Gurgaon grappled with severe waterlogging and traffic jams on Wednesday morning as a fresh bout of rain caused significant disruptions across the city. The deluge led to road conditions deteriorating rapidly, exacerbating the daily commute for many residents. A delivery agent and his bike fell into a road cave-in in Gurgaon, but managed to escape.(X/@RohitSi70785609)

Bike rider rescued from road collapse

A portion of a road gave way, leading to the collapse of the road surface. A young delivery agent riding his bike was caught in the collapse and fell into the newly-formed depression. The young executive swam to safety, according to a Times of India report.

Watch the video here:

Emergency services acted swiftly, rescuing both . The viral video showed a JCB pulling the bike out of the giant cave-in. The rider is reportedly safe, thanks to timely intervention.

Gurgaon's recurring issues with road infrastructure

This incident marks the third time in recent months that the same location on Basai Road in Gurgaon has experienced a similar collapse. The recurring nature of these road failures raises concerns about the city’s infrastructure and the adequacy of maintenance efforts. Despite ongoing development, these problems suggest a deeper issue with the roadwork and drainage systems in place.

Weather update: Gurgaon and Delhi

Thursday morning in Delhi was marked by sunshine with the minimum temperature settling at 23.3 degrees, 2.3 degrees below the season's average. According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky is expected to remain cloudy with potential rainfall during the day.

How the internet responded to the viral video

The video of the bike fallen into the Gurgaon cave-in quickly gained traction on social media. Among the reactions, one user, Lalit, commented, "If development is achieved by encroaching on waterbeds, this is what happens."

As Gurgaon continues to recover from the recent downpour and the road collapse, the focus now shifts to addressing the underlying issues contributing to these infrastructural failures.