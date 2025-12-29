‘Had to capture this’: Woman films Etihad crew member gently comforting her toddler. Watch

A simple act of kindness aboard an Etihad flight has struck a chord with social media users, after a woman shared a touching video of a cabin crew member lovingly caring for her toddler during the journey. A woman captured a touching mid flight moment where an Etihad crew member comforted her child.(Instagram/divya_thilee)

Divya, who posted the clip on Instagram, captured a quiet moment showing a male Etihad crew member comforting her young child mid flight. Dressed in his uniform, the crew member can be seen gently engaging with the toddler, helping ease the stress that often comes with travelling with a little one. Divya recorded the moment discreetly, later sharing it with the world.

The text overlaid on the video read, “The way he cared for our baby... had to secretly capture this moment.”

A moment of kindness in the air

In her caption, Divya expressed gratitude to the airline staff for their support during the journey. “Thank you to the incredible cabin crew for making our journey with a little one worry free and full of happy moments,” she wrote.

Watch the clip here:

The video quickly gained traction, as viewers praised the crew member’s warmth and attentiveness, describing it as a reminder that even small gestures can make a meaningful difference.

Crew member responds

What made the moment even more special was a response from the crew member himself. Taking to the comments section, he identified himself as the person in the video.

“Hii!!. It’s me Mario the Etihad crew member in the video. Thank you so much for the lovely comments. I’m glad the moment shared some kindness,” he wrote, earning further appreciation from users.

Internet reacts with warmth

The clip sparked a wave of heartfelt reactions on Instagram. One user commented, “This is why good cabin crew make all the difference when travelling with kids.” Another wrote, “Such genuine care. This restored my faith in humanity.” A third added, “Flying with a toddler is stressful. Acts like this mean everything to parents.” Another user said, “He treated the baby like his own. So beautiful to watch.” One comment read, “Etihad staff always go the extra mile. This proves it again.” Another user noted, “Kindness costs nothing but means so much.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)