Harsh Goenka shares video of Hindi and Bengali versions of Kishore Kumar’s Yeh Kya Hua to show magic of music

Music has a magical power that never fails to touch the hearts of the listeners. Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to share an amazing video that shows the magic of music perfectly. The clip is a mashup video of Hindi and Bengali versions of Kishore Kumar’s famous song Yeh Kya Hua.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Some tunes are so magical, be it in whatever language - in this case in Hindi/Bengali,” the business tycoon wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the Hindi version of the song. The Hindi song from the film Amar Prem is picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. The video also shows the Bengali version of the song called E Ki Holo. It is picturised on Uttam Kumar and Tanuja and is from the Bengali film Rajkumari.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared, the video has received close to 41,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the clip has accumulated close to 1,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Also great to see how Kishore Kumar modulated his voice to a softer version for Uttam Kumar. The higher pitched tone for Rajesh Khanna would have never worked for Uttam Kumar. Lovely capsule of three geniuses at work,” posted a Twitter user. “What a tune..! Keeps growing on you the whole day..!!” commented another. “Such a magical creation!! Never gets boring even after ages for both Bengali and Hindi versions,” shared a third. “Pure MAGIC. the lyrics, the music, the voice, the rendition,” wrote a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}