‘Harvard student’ Pune realtor calls buyer ‘uneducated’ for asking about RERA registration

A Pune homebuyer's search for a property turned sour after a "Harvard-educated" broker allegedly threw a tantrum over basic due diligence. When asked for his RERA registration, the agent allegedly called the buyer "uneducated" and "immature." Social media users are now backing the buyer, calling the agent’s aggressive response a massive red flag. A WhatsApp conversation purportedly showing a communication between a buyer and a Pune realtor. (Screengrab (Reddit))

The Reddit user shared that he reached out to a real estate agent on Reddit who seemed knowledgeable. The individual claimed that though the initial conversation was ok, things got weird after that.

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“Seemed knowledgeable so I reached out and explained my budget and requirements. Initial conversation was okay — he gave some area suggestions for a ₹70-80L budget. Things got a little weird when I asked basic questions like years of experience and number of clients — he responded with ‘let’s not do dating’.”

The potential buyer alleged that the real estate agent lost his cool after the buyer asked for the realtor's RERA registration number.

“He responded with ‘Really? Are you serious?’ and then called me immature, uneducated, said I’ll never be able to buy anything, and walked off.”

The person also shared a WhatsApp chat screenshot, which purportedly shows his communication with the realtor. In the chat, the real estate agent claims, “I am a riccs and hardvard student mba finance (ib) (real estate) you cant even touch me.”

How did social media react? An individual posted, “You did the right thing. Don’t do business with agents not registered with RERA. If something bad happens, the police will also not help you because you decided not to do your due diligence and decided to do business with a non-RERA agent.” The OP replied, “Thanks for the info, I did not know that,” adding, “Yes. When I asked this guy for a basic due diligence he got offended like he’s some star in real estate I should trust him blindly. People don’t know how professionals work.”

Another commented, “Harvard doesn’t offer an MBA in real estate. He's probably doing an online course.” A third accused the OP of ragebailing, adding that he didn’t share the entire conversation.

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The OP responded, “Fair for you to think like that. But only if I could attach all the screenshots of the chats. In previous chats, when I asked about YOE and clients served he said ‘Let’s not do dating’ (what’s does that mean, I was still calm thinking I shouldn’t be this straightforward but after the call i asked for RERA number because I’m serious for buying then this happened).” The person then went on to explain that when he asked, “Can you share your RERA registration number?” The real estate agent allegedly replied, “Really?” and added, “I mean are you serious? I don't think you can and will be able to buy something.”

A fourth wrote, “I am a real estate consultant. OP did it right by asking for the RERA number. As a customer, it's a basic right to know the RERA number. Even if most of the developers demand an RERA number, then what's wrong with a customer asking for the RERA number?” The OP shared, “Exactly. If I’m trusting you to handle my business, I should at least know the basic professional credibility.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)