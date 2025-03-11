'He ran away with order': Man shares surprising chat with Swiggy customer service

A man took to social media to share a surprising conversation with a Swiggy customer service executive after he did not receive his food order. The man shared a screenshot of the purported conversation on Reddit, claiming that the customer support executive was unable to locate the delivery guy, adding that he ‘took the order and ran away.’ A man shared his chat with Swiggy customer support after his order was not delivered(Representational)

HT.com has not independently verified the authencity of the conversation and has reached out to Swiggy for a statement. This story will be updated when a response is received.

Along with the screenshot, the user wrote, "Bro took my samosas and ranaway." The conversation in the post begins with the customer executive saying that they tried to contact the delivery partner but were unable to. "I am sorry to inform you that I tried to connect with the delivery partner for the fifth time but I was unable to. Shall I proceed with the replacement?" they said.

Take a look at the post here:

The Reddit user then asked, if the delivery partner was headed to his house because he was unable to track him. The customer executive then gave a surprising reply: "No the delivery partner take the order and run away."

Shocked by the reply, the man then added that he hoped the delivery partner does not come to his house after cancellation and was assured that a replacement order would be put in place for him. Later, in the post's comments, the customer added that he received a full refund for his order along with a coupon.

The post went viral on Reddit with many praising the support executive for being honest about the situation. "Customer service guy is telling facts instead of usual robotic b******t," said one of them.

Another said, "It happened to me twice, but I got my replacement order. Can't blame Swiggy for this."

A third suggested that they delay could be due to the driver being injured or in an accident. "Could be he met with an accident. This happened with me once," they wrote.