What began as a joyful Chhath Puja celebration by a river in West Bengal quickly spiralled into panic when a young child wandered unnoticed through the crowd and fell into the water. Before the situation could turn fatal, an alert police officer on festival duty sprang into action. Diving straight into the river without hesitation, he braved the deep water to rescue the toddler safely.

The West Bengal cop who saved a toddler. (X/@WBPolice)

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“Well done, Akash!” West Bengal Police wrote on its X profile.

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Also Read: Courageous cops to get bravery medal, ₹50,000 reward in Maharashtra

The post went on to outline when and where the incident unfolded during the festivities. According to the police, a local family had gathered near the riverbank to take part in the celebrations along with their toddler.

“The incident took place last Monday. Chhath Puja was being celebrated with great fanfare in the Mejia police station area of Raniganj, Bankura. Prince Kumar, a resident of Girjapara, and his family were also joining in the festive celebrations.”

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{{^usCountry}} “He had come to the Chhath Puja rituals at the Damodar River ghat with his three-year-old daughter, Prinsika Kumari.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He had come to the Chhath Puja rituals at the Damodar River ghat with his three-year-old daughter, Prinsika Kumari.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, the festive atmosphere quickly turned chaotic as the riverbank grew increasingly crowded. Amid the rush of devotees, the child slipped away unnoticed and fell into the river.

“Just as the area was packed with people, a terrifying emergency suddenly struck. While everyone was busy with the rituals, a momentary lapse in vigilance led to little Prinsika suddenly falling into the water, out of everyone’s sight.”

Alerted by the commotion at the ghat, an officer deployed on festival duty immediately sprang into action

“Hearing the screams, on-duty police officer Akash Patra, a sub-inspector at Mejia police station, rushed to the scene. Without wasting a moment, Akash jumped into the river. Without a thought for his own life, he went deep into the water. He brought little Prinsika out unharmed.”

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“No praise is enough for our colleague.” The post includes a picture of the brave police officer.

Two years ago, two Mumbai cops went viral on social media for showcasing immense bravery. They risked their own lives and jumped into the sea during high tide to save a woman from drowning.

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“Turned the tide! Responding quickly to a drowning incident near Sundar Mahal Junction, Marine Drive, on-duty officials PC Kiran Thackeray & PC Anmol Dahifale, despite high tide, jumped into the sea & rescued the woman,” Mumbai Police wrote in a 2024 Facebook post.