Friday, Jul 11, 2025
‘Hired on Friday, fired on Monday’: Goa founder boots senior team member for belittling employee

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 05:41 AM IST

A Goa founder recalled that a newly hired senior member lashed out at an employee and later defended their toxic behaviour.

A Goa-based founder’s post about firing a newly hired senior employee just days after onboarding has gone viral. Jatin Saini wrote that the decision came after he overheard the new worker belittling a team member and making rude remarks.

Founder Jatin Saini who said he fired an employee from his startup for toxic behaviour. (LinkedIn/Jatin Saini)
“I hired someone on Monday and fired them on Friday. Not my proudest moment. Not the easiest conversation either,” Saini wrote on LinkedIn.

In the following lines, he shared what the senior employee told a colleague in front of him. “Did you leave your brain at home? If this is the best you can do, you should look for a new job. Bring your brain tomorrow or don’t bother coming.”

Saini claimed that he confronted the senior team member, but the individual defended their position by saying, "That's how you build strong teams."

“I knew we had made a huge hiring mistake,” Saini realised and decided to end their working relationship. “Because we want to build personal brands without breaking people,” he wrote, concluding his share.

Take a look at the post:

What did social media say?

An individual commented, “I learned something new from you. I accept that I am very short-tempered and easily get angry. I won't take any excuse to justify myself, but a wrong thing is wrong. I will improve myself for sure. I will remember this post whenever I face such a situation with my team. You have shown me something new."

Another added, “It's a good thing you found this and rectified it early. The perks of running a lean setup!” A third remarked, “Bravo for choosing culture over credentials. More leaders need to see this.”

A fourth wrote, “That’s why your personality matters more than just skills. Glad you didn’t tolerate that kind of behaviour.”

