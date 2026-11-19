Rare images showing around 20 members of an isolated Indigenous group emerging from Brazil’s Amazon rainforest have sparked renewed alarm over the growing threats posed by illegal loggers, hunters, and cattle ranchers. Shared by advocacy group Survival International, the photos captures a rare encounter in northeastern Maranhão state where uncontacted Awá Indigenous people approached and asked for food. The group called it a "historic encounter".

This image taken on Nov. 16, 2026, and released by the Guajajara Indigenous group shows members of the isolated Awa people near the village of Tawari in the Arariboia Indigenous Territory, Maranhao state, Brazil. (Guajajara Indigenous via AP)

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"There hasn't been a similar approach like this with the Awá in recent history, certainly for some decades," said Survival International. The agency stated that the people may have asked for food “due to pressure from outsiders entering their territory.”

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The members of the Awá people, who live in voluntary isolation, arrived in a village within the Arariboia Indigenous territory. They reportedly asked for food and the villagers gave it to them.

“They asked for yams and took them back into their forest,” said Survival International.

The indigenous groups across the Amazon have come under threat in recent years.

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{{^usCountry}} "The uncontacted Awá are under extreme pressure as intruders encroach from all sides of their territory, driving them into an ever-smaller island of the Amazon rainforest, surrounded by destruction," said Survival International's director, Caroline Pearce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The uncontacted Awá are under extreme pressure as intruders encroach from all sides of their territory, driving them into an ever-smaller island of the Amazon rainforest, surrounded by destruction," said Survival International's director, Caroline Pearce. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the group, there are 196 uncontacted Indigenous groups across almost 10 countries in Asia, South America and the Pacific. Among those, almost 95% are in the Amazon.

The Maranhão Indigenous people's organisation COAPIMA said that the encounter with the Awá people "underscores the importance of careful action by the responsible agencies, given the risks that unplanned contact can pose to isolated Indigenous populations, mainly through exposure to diseases and other threats to their integrity."

(With inputs from Reuters)