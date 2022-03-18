Mumbai Police band wins hearts with Amitabh Bachchan-related Holi performance

“Rang Barse...The #KhakiStudio Way!” this is what Mumbai Police wrote while sharing a video to extend their Holi 2022 wishes to people. The video shows the department’s in-house band Khaki Studio giving an amazing performance. And, their performance has something to do with actor Amitabh Bachchan.

“The festival of colours can’t really be complete, without a medley of @amitabhbachchan ‘geet’,” they wrote explaining that their performance is based on some of the Holi songs featuring the actor. The video shows the policemen playing different instruments like flute, Oboe, horn, trumpet, trombone, clarinet, tuba, and keyboard during their performance.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 21,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Since being posted, the clip has also amassed several appreciative comments.

“Wonderful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Excellent! Hats Off! Great symphony, well Played... I never knew that our Police Team has such Talents!!” posted another. “Wow… not just brave but talented bunch of officers too,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?