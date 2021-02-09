IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Hong Kong set to celebrate Year of Ox with focus on wild bovines
Cows and buffalos eat grass at Lantau island, the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, Feb. 12, and in the shadow of Hong Kong's futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love.&nbsp;Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. (AP)
Cows and buffalos eat grass at Lantau island, the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, Feb. 12, and in the shadow of Hong Kong's futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love. Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. (AP)
trending

Hong Kong set to celebrate Year of Ox with focus on wild bovines

Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:49 PM IST

The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, and in the shadow of Hong Kong's futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love.

Cattle and water buffalo embody hard work and serenity in the 12-animal Chinese zodiac, and were used on Hong Kong farms for centuries to plough rice fields, pull carts and provide milk and meat. But as farms began to shut down in the the 1970s, many animals were abandoned and their descendants became the wild cattle and buffalos now commonly seen in rural Hong Kong.

Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. Starting mid-morning they distribute grass and hay bought with donated funds to different herds around the island.

“The animals are a very important part of our culture, of our city planning, especially rural planning," Ho said. The animals provide an opportunity to explore “what that means to Hong Kong people about the nature, the remaining nature value in Hong Kong.”

Ho Loy, chairwoman of the Lantau Buffalo Association, brings grass for cattle and buffalos at Lantau island, the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, Feb. 12, and in the shadow of Hong Kongs futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love.&nbsp;Ho and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. (AP)
Ho Loy, chairwoman of the Lantau Buffalo Association, brings grass for cattle and buffalos at Lantau island, the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, Feb. 12, and in the shadow of Hong Kongs futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love. Ho and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. (AP)

Hong Kong's Agricultural, Fisheries and Conservation Department estimates there are approximately 1,100 brown cattle and 120 water buffalo distributed across Hong Kong's Lantau Island and rural parts of the New Territories near the border with China.

The Lantau Buffalo Association hopes to preserve the animals and their habitat, reduce friction with growing human communities and lobby for long-term environmental preservation policies.

While Hong Kong is best known for its neon-lit, densely-packed urban environment, more than three-quarters of the southern Chinese territory of 7.5 million people remains green hills and forests.

Over her 14 years of caring for the animals, Ho, a Lantau resident herself, has come to know them well. Water buffalo are “very shy, they spend most of the time in the wetland. So, preserving the wetland is one thing will help them to live healthy,” she said.

Cattle, on the other hand, are very sociable, especially if you have food.

“They will come and get your food and they are not scared of humans,” Ho said.

Fiona Woodhouse of the Hong Kong Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said the welfare of wildlife speaks to the overall health of Hong Kong's environment and cultural heritage.

“So, we need to ensure their welfare as much as possible and look at what we’re doing in Hong Kong to see how it impacts those animals and their ability to survive and live safely in Hong Kong,” Woodhouse said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hong kong china
app
Close
Members of Lebanese NGO Baytna Baytak Firas Minnawi, right, and Mario Suleiman, left, unpack oxygen machine to be donated to an elderly COVID-19 patient in Beit Shebab, a mountain village 15 mile (24 km) north of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The group of Lebanese activists are matching empty apartments and hotel rooms with nurses and doctors who are serving countless hours in the country's hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients and who need a place to rest without endangering their families or elderly parents. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)(AP)
Members of Lebanese NGO Baytna Baytak Firas Minnawi, right, and Mario Suleiman, left, unpack oxygen machine to be donated to an elderly COVID-19 patient in Beit Shebab, a mountain village 15 mile (24 km) north of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The group of Lebanese activists are matching empty apartments and hotel rooms with nurses and doctors who are serving countless hours in the country's hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients and who need a place to rest without endangering their families or elderly parents. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)(AP)
trending

Home away from home: Lebanese group extends help to health workers

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Raising more than $27,000, the group currently have placed 48 machines with those who need it across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cows and buffalos eat grass at Lantau island, the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, Feb. 12, and in the shadow of Hong Kong's futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love.&nbsp;Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. (AP)
Cows and buffalos eat grass at Lantau island, the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, Feb. 12, and in the shadow of Hong Kong's futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love. Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. (AP)
trending

Hong Kong set to celebrate Year of Ox with focus on wild bovines

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo released by Nadia Tugwell, shows a koala inside Tugwell's car in Adelaide, Australia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The koala has been rescued after causing a five-car pileup while trying to cross a six-lane freeway in southern Australia. (AP)
This photo released by Nadia Tugwell, shows a koala inside Tugwell's car in Adelaide, Australia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The koala has been rescued after causing a five-car pileup while trying to cross a six-lane freeway in southern Australia. (AP)
trending

Koala causes chaos while trying to cross highway, rescued later

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Once the koala was in her trunk, Tugwell drove to a gas station to turn the animal over to wildlife rescuers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the stag named 'Hangul'.(ANI)
The image shows the stag named 'Hangul'.(ANI)
trending

Dachigam National Park arranges food for the rare Hangul following snowfall

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:37 AM IST
The Hangul is the only surviving sub-species in the Indian subcontinent of the Red Deer family native to Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a funny meme on Chocolate Day(Twitter/@kapil_with_bb)
The image shows a funny meme on Chocolate Day(Twitter/@kapil_with_bb)
trending

Chocolate Day 2021: Rib-tickling memes flood Twitter. Seen them yet?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:27 AM IST
On Chocolate Day while some resorted to sharing pictures of delicious chocolates and good wishes, others took the route of dishing out funny memes
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab of the video shared by the Marsh family(YouTube/@the Marsh family)
The image is a screengrab of the video shared by the Marsh family(YouTube/@the Marsh family)
trending

Family's funny twist to 80's hit track may leave you in splits. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:28 PM IST
As the video starts, each member takes their turn to sing the parody version of the pop song.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon." The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near UNESCO World Heritage site Gobeklitepe with its megalithic structures dating back to 10th millennium B.C. Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith. Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries since 2020. (AP)
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon." The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near UNESCO World Heritage site Gobeklitepe with its megalithic structures dating back to 10th millennium B.C. Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith. Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries since 2020. (AP)
trending

Mystery returns as monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:56 PM IST
The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the doggo being carried downhill.(Twitter/@joypatrica)
The image shows the doggo being carried downhill.(Twitter/@joypatrica)
trending

Couple carries lost doggo for 10 km, reunites her with owners. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:54 PM IST
The video shows the doggo decked up in warm clothes while being carried downhill by the couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a funny meme for Propose Day 2021.(Twitter/@Burnhypocricy)
The image shows a funny meme for Propose Day 2021.(Twitter/@Burnhypocricy)
trending

Propose Day 2021: These memes by tweeple may tickle your funny bone

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Whether you are in a committed relationship or single, these memes on Propose Day will definitely leave you giggling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Feb. 4, 2021, photo provided by the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, Arvy, a brown pelican rescued from the icy Connecticut River on Jan. 27, sits in a bathtub at the home of Busch Wildlife Sanctuary hospital director Stephanie Franczak in Florida after the bird was flown to the Jupiter, Fla., wildlife sanctuary. Apparently blown far off course, Arvy is recovering from pneumonia and frostbite at the wildlife center. He will be released when he is strong enough to survive in the wild. Brown pelicans are not normally found in the Northeast. (AP)
In this Feb. 4, 2021, photo provided by the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, Arvy, a brown pelican rescued from the icy Connecticut River on Jan. 27, sits in a bathtub at the home of Busch Wildlife Sanctuary hospital director Stephanie Franczak in Florida after the bird was flown to the Jupiter, Fla., wildlife sanctuary. Apparently blown far off course, Arvy is recovering from pneumonia and frostbite at the wildlife center. He will be released when he is strong enough to survive in the wild. Brown pelicans are not normally found in the Northeast. (AP)
trending

Pelican blown off course in Connecticut, rescued and sent to sanctuary

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Cummings cared for the wayward bird nearly around the clock for about a week, feeding him fluids and food every three hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Stewart decorating the bottom of the mug.(Instagram/@lance210)
The image shows Stewart decorating the bottom of the mug.(Instagram/@lance210)
trending

Grandson's 'inverted mug' prank on grandma may leave you in splits. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:33 PM IST
There’s a chance that the video may leave you with a fresh idea to annoy your sibling or a loved one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pre-induction training of the special operational team Garuda, Karnataka's own anti-terror force, is underway at Bengaluru's Centre for Counter-Terrorism for these 16 women.(ANI)
The pre-induction training of the special operational team Garuda, Karnataka's own anti-terror force, is underway at Bengaluru's Centre for Counter-Terrorism for these 16 women.(ANI)
trending

16 women get trained for first batch of all-female Garuda team in Karnataka

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Karnataka Additional DGP (Internal Security) Bhaskar Rao on 5 February met the first batch of all-women Garuda commandos of the police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himaja Reddy said now the organisation has helped over 4,000 children become educated. (ANI)
Himaja Reddy said now the organisation has helped over 4,000 children become educated. (ANI)
trending

Orphaned as a child, Hyderabad woman starts NGO to educate underprivileged kids

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Having grown up in an orphanage as a child, Himaja Reddy said that she knew the importance of education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A glimpse of the flower festival in Siliguri,(ANI)
A glimpse of the flower festival in Siliguri,(ANI)
trending

37th flower festival in Siliguri attracts over 500 participants

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:29 AM IST
The five days long flower show named the 'North Bengal flower festival' will end on 9 February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
These shares will certainly leave you with a huge smile on your face.(Twitter)
These shares will certainly leave you with a huge smile on your face.(Twitter)
trending

Propose Day 2021: 4 sweet videos stories of proposal that will warm your heart

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Chances are these sweet clips of proposal may inspire you to say the words to your special someone too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP