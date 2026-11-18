A 25-year-old Hopkins man has been charged in the brutal attack on an Uber driver that left him critically injured. Samit Apurva Patel was charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree carjacking, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court.

Samit Apurva Patel was charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree carjacking

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According to a CBS News report, the criminal complaint states that the Uber driver, Mohamed Yusuf, has a poor prognosis.

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Yusuf, a Somali American man, suffered broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and internal bleeding from several organs. He was found lying in a ditch shortly after picking up Patel as a passenger. The internal bleeding was so severe that several organs had to be removed.

No hate crime charge against Samit Patel

Mohamed Yusuf’s relatives had earlier told The Somali Brief that the attack appeared to be a “hate crime”.

(Also read: ‘I don’t like that name’: Somali-American Uber driver brutally attacked by passenger in US)

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{{^usCountry}} However, when Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced the charges Tuesday afternoon, she specifically noted the lack of hate crime charge, saying that Minnesota does not have that statute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, when Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced the charges Tuesday afternoon, she specifically noted the lack of hate crime charge, saying that Minnesota does not have that statute. {{/usCountry}}

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Moriarty said there was insufficient evidence for charge enhancement for bias-motivated attacks, which Minnesota does have.

“We cannot criminally charge someone who may hold biased beliefs …. We must be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the criminal act was motivated by those biased beliefs,” Moriarty said, according to KSTP.

Samit Apurva Patel is being held on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 pm on Wednesday (local time).

The attack on Yusuf

The attack took place early Saturday in Hopkins, a suburban city south-west of Minneapolis.

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Relatives of the Somali-American Uber driver, Mohamed Yusuf, told The Somali Brief that Patel got into his car around 12.47 am on Saturday. Yusuf was on the phone with his brother and the call stayed connected.

The driver’s cousin, Abdinasir Ali told the outlet that the passenger asked Mohamed Yusuf his name. “I do not like that name,” Patel then said, before attacking the Uber driver.

He allegedly choked Yusuf from the backseat and took control of the car. “He [Yusuf] was run over multiple times with his own vehicle,” Yusuf’s son, Mustafa Osman said.

Yusuf’s brother said he heard the Uber driver yelling in Somali. “He is choking me with a belt,” Yusuf said as he was being attacked, according to CBS News.

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HT.com has reached out to Uber for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

“During the investigation, officers determined that an assault had occurred and located an injured adult male near Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Boulevard,” the Hopkins Police Department had said on Sunday. “The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Officers located an adult male suspect nearby and took him into custody.”