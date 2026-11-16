‘I don’t like that name’: Somali-American Uber driver brutally attacked by passenger in US

A Somali-American Uber driver was violently attacked by a passenger in Hopkins, Minnesota, on Saturday. Mohamed Yusuf slipped into a coma and is currently fighting for his life after the violent assault, his relatives told The Somali Brief, adding that the incident “appears to be a hate crime”. Uber driver Mohamed Yusuf was violently assaulted by a passenger in Hopkins.

The passenger accused of assaulting him was taken into police custody, Hopkins Police Department said in a statement. However, police refused to disclose further information on the suspect.

Police statement on suspect HT.com reached out to Hopkins Police Department to confirm whether the suspect is of Indian origin, as suggested by viral social media rumours. Hopkins Police, however, refused to confirm details of the suspect’s identity.

“This remains an active investigation, and we are continuing to work to determine the specific circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, we are not confirming any additional details in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” a police spokesperson told HT.com. “We anticipate releasing further information in the coming days as the investigation progresses and additional facts can be verified.”

(Also read: Uber bars driver accused of assaulting Gurgaon woman over fare dispute)

Shocking details of alleged hate crime The attack took place early Saturday in Hopkins, a suburban city south-west of Minneapolis.

Relatives of the Somali-American Uber driver, Mohamed Yusuf, told The Somali Brief that the passenger got into his car, asked his name, and then proceeded to violently attack him.

The driver’s cousin, Abdinasir Ali told the outlet that the passenger asked Mohamed Yusuf his name. “I do not like that name,” the passenger then said, before attacking the Uber driver.

He allegedly choked Yusuf from the backseat and took control of the car. “He [Yusuf] was run over multiple times with his own vehicle,” Yusuf’s son, Mustafa Osman said.

HT.com has reached out to Uber for a statement. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

Driver found, attacker arrested Mustafa Osman said his father was found “a mile down the road in a ditch”. He suffered two collapsed lungs, a spinal injury and broken legs and ribs in the attack.

“During the investigation, officers determined that an assault had occurred and located an injured adult male near Hopkins Crossroad and Minnetonka Boulevard,” the Hopkins Police Department said.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Officers located an adult male suspect nearby and took him into custody. Preliminary Information indicates the incident involved an Uber rideshare interaction,” the police statement revealed.

A GoFundMe created for the injured driver has already raised nearly $250,000. The fundraiser described Yusuf as “a devoted father, a loving family man, and an incredibly hardworking individual” who “suffered severe injuries and is now in a coma” because of the “senseless assault”.