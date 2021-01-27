Horrifying videos show 15-foot-long shark gnawing motor boat off Florida coast. Watch
In an alarming incident, a motor boat out for fishing off a Florida coast experienced a scary encounter with a 16-foot-long shark. The images and clips shared on Facebook by Erika Almond, one of the passengers of the boat, has now grabbed the attention of netizens.
“Seriously one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had offshore!” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the post. “We had a 14-16 foot Great White shark circle our boat, bite the motors and the boat, and roll on its back for about two to three hours!” it adds.
The post includes several pictures and some videos of the shark that Almond and her friends encountered unexpectedly. The passengers, however, were not at all scared and can be seen taking photos and guiding the shark back into the sea.
Take a look at the detailed share:
Shared on January 23, the post has garnered several reactions from netizens. People were shocked at the unexpected encounter. While some expressed how frightful the situation was, others pointed out that the shark was probably just curious and checking things out.
“That’s absolutely amazing!” wrote a Facebook user. “OMG! That's incredible but would've freaked me out!” commented another. “He looks friendly -like a curious puppy,” said a third.
“I would’ve screamed,” expressed a fourth.
What do you think of this post? What would you do in such a situation?
