How this baby tortoise spends its day will definitely put a smile on your face

A pet parent has recently taken to Instagram in order to share a video of a baby leopard tortoise. The name of this tortoise happens to be Fig. And this video outlines exactly what all this cute little munchkin does throughout the day. It shows an array of things that range from what this little creature eats to what it does to pass time. And what is even cuter in this video is that there is a special appearance by two very adorable pet cats as well. There is a good chance that you will want to keep watching this video on loop.

The cute animal video has been shared on the social media platform along with the caption that provides more context as to what can be seen happening in it. “A day in the life of Fig,” it reads. The video has been shared on the Instagram page with over 1.36 lakh followers on it as of now. It is run by a woman named Chas, who blogs about plants and pets according to her Instagram bio.

Shared on October 8, this video has already managed to rake up 3.88 lakh likes on it.

An individual wrote, “I want to be Fig in my next life.” A second admitted, “| love Fig! How lovely. This is o the wholesome content I need from social media. Thank you for sharing!” “That is one spoiled tortoise - as he should be! Cats with their tails crossed,” remarked a third.