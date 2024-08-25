How this simple cucumber salad recipe took over social media. All you need to know

TikTok creator Logan Moffitt's cucumber salad recipe has become a favourite, capturing the hearts of many with its fresh and simple appeal. The 23-year-old “cucumber guy” has gained a lot of followers after he posted the simple yet refreshing salad recipe. This includes thinly sliced cucumber with the addition of a variety of sauces and toppings. The viral cucumber salad is the new internet favorite.(Pexels)

Since he shared the recipe with the world, people quickly jumped on it and tried it themselves. Soon, almost everyone across platforms such as TikTok, X and more posted videos of this cucumber recipe.

Who is the viral TikTok 'cucumber guy':

According to the NY Times, Logan Moffitt is a TikTok user who lives in Canada. Many of his videos show him making kimchi or eating Korean food, especially cold Korean noodles. His cucumber videos are incredibly popular, with each one getting millions of views, some even reaching tens of millions.

Here's why the simple cucumber salad is becoming viral:

This salad recipe is becoming viral because it is easy to make and tastes good. It is a very simple recipe that people can quickly prepare and enjoy. As many people tried and posted about it, the recipe gained popularity.

How to make the viral cucumber salad:

At the start of the video, the TikToker is seen thinly slicing the cucumber. Next, he added some cheese, finely chopped onions, half avocado with some salt pepper, and MSG. After that, he put the lid on the container and shook it well until all the ingredients were mixed together.

One of the X users, Mario Nawfal shared the viral cucumber salad video with a caption, "Logan Moffitt started a trend that has everyone clamoring for cucumbers to recreate Asia-inspired salads, leaving grocery stores struggling to keep up with demand. As a result, cucumbers have become scarce, with some retailers reporting empty shelves".

Take a look at the post:

Replying to his post, a user, commented, "Logan Moffitt's trend highlights the powerful influence of social media on consumer behavior and market dynamics. Retailers will need to adapt quickly to keep up with the demand".

Another person added, “This shows how weak European supply chains are. If a TikToker can break them what about some real mishap?”