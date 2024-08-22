Alia Bhatt's chia seed pudding to Anushka Sharma's iced mocha: Celeb-approved recipes to try this World Plant Milk Day

The official website for World Plant Milk Day, which is observed today, August 22, has a 7-day dairy free challenge in place to encourage people to dabble with the idea of entirely switching to plant milks. While this seems like a fun little dietary tweak for the week, the following delicious recipes from the kitchens of some of our favourite celebrities, is all the impetus you will need to finally ditch the dairy. From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, celeb-approved recipes which champion plant milks(Photos: Instagram/aliaabhatt, anushkasharma)

Cashew milk, soy milk, almond milk, oat milk - the options with plant-based milks are endless(Photo: Shutterstock - For representation purpose only)

Alia Bhatt's chia seed pudding

Type of plant milk used: coconut milk

Remember Alia's vlogging days? The National Award-winning actor's dabble with being a part-time YouTuber was an absolute treat for her fans as she allowed them curated yet candid glimpses into her daily life. Part and parcel of this was of course, a few recipes she swears by. Alia's chia seed pudding makes use of 1 cup of roasted chia seeds, 1 cup coconut milk, 1 scoop protein powder and drops of stevia (or any sweetener of your choice). Mix all of the ingredients together, refrigerate for a bit and enjoy.

Kim Kardashian's vegan smoothie bowl

Type of plant milk used: any!

Kim Kardahian is "95 per cent vegan" — these are Poosh's words not ours. Nevertheless, plant milk of course reigns supreme in her daily eats. Case in point, this smoothie bowl recipe, developed by her chef Marina Cunningham. The best thing about it? You can use whichever plant milk you want, be it almond, cashew, coconut or soy. Blitz your choice of plant milk with frozen dragon fruit, frozen bananas, frozen strawberries, agave nectar and cinnamon syrup pears. Top this up with granola, cherries and toasted coconut chips and dig right in.

Dragon fruit smoothie bowl(Photo: Sunkissed Kitchen - For representation purpose only)

Anushka Sharma's iced mocha

Type of plant milk used: soy milk

During the promotions of her film Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) with director Imtiaz Ali in tow, Anushka Sharma made the news for being thoroughly vocal about not drinking regular milk. What is Anushka's choice of milk then? Almond milk, and she makes it herself! Soak your almonds overnight and then grind them to a mushy paste with some water, sans the skin. Strain it and you have yourself your very own jug of homemade almond milk.

While almond milk is an everyday affair for Anushka, when asked what is the best coffee she has ever had, the actor was prompt with her response — an iced mocha with soy milk and food blogger Shivesh Bhatia has the perfect 5-minute recipe for you. Take 1 tablespoon of coffee, cocoa and sugar each along with half a teaspoon of vanilla essence. Add 3 tablespoons of hot water and mix well together till frothy. Add ice cubes and pour in half a cup of soy milk. Sip away!

Gwyneth Paltrow's breakfast smoothie

Type of plant milk used: cashew milk

You can count on actor and Goop lifestyle siren Gwyneth to be on-trend even before something is trendy. Take her vegan breakfast smoothie for instance. As per a US Weekly report, the sweet morning treat involves blending together cashew milk, "a ton of spinach", cardamom, turmeric, salt and a single date.

Spinach smoothie(Photo: Foodaciously - For representation purpose only)

Sara Ali Khan's frothy milk cappuccino

Type of plant milk used: almond milk

Last year, Sara took a trip to Paris, taking in the sights and sounds of the city of love. Her trusty morning companion through the experience was a warm frothy cup of almond milk cappuccino. This Wife Mamma Foodie recipe gets it bang on. You will need 1 to 2 shots of espresso, a quarter or half cup of almond milk, coconut sugar or sweetener of your choice and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Add your espresso shots to a mug and slightly sweeten. Separately heat milk for 30 seconds in the microwave or on the stove till just warm. Froth with a milk frother and add into your coffee. Dust the top with cinnamon and savour.

Kourtney Kardashian's avocado smoothie

Type of plant milk used: any!

Kourtney's favourite avocado smoothie is minimal but wholesome. A Poosh piece lists the ingredients as avocado, any plant-based milk, vanilla protein powder, MCT oil, and (vegan) honey or dates for sweetness. Blend it together and enjoy. Pro-tip: Coconut milk tastes best with avocado.

Avocado smoothie(Photo: Love and Lemons - For representation purpose only)

Will you be whipping up any of these fun recipes in your kitchen today?