How to save 100% income tax? Karnataka man’s satirical video for salaried class is viral

A Karnataka man’s satirical video on how to save income tax has gone viral online. Content creator Shrinidhi Hande shared the “hack” in a video that has left millions amused. The video comes days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2024, which quickly became the subject of many jibes, jokes and memes online. Shrinidhi Hande's 'grass hack' for saving income tax is viral(Instagram/@enidhi)

In his satire video, Hande explained how salaried professionals can save 100% income tax by selling grass to their employers.

“In this video, I will tell you how to save 100 per cent on income tax,” the resident of Udupi, Karnataka explained. He called it a “very easy, legal and simple process” - which of course it is not.

“Step one: You have to grow grass in your home or on your balcony or on your terrace, and it is a very, very legal process,” the content creator explained.

“Now, go to the HR and tell them you don’t want any salary. They would be happy. Tell your HR that your company should buy grass from you to the tune of your salary. If your salary is ₹50,000, maybe they can buy 50 strands of grass for ₹1,000 each. Completely legal process,” he added.

“Now what happens, your income from salary becomes zero and all you have is income from selling agricultural produce which is not taxable in India. This way, you can save 100 per cent on income tax. No need to worry about TDS or investment,” he concluded.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hande added a disclaimer: “Written with humorous intent only.”

Take a look at the video below:

The hilarious video garnered some equally hilarious reactions on Instagram, where it has clocked a whopping 2.5 million views since being shared on July 23.

“How funny it's going to be when the company's financial statement shows 40-80% of revenue is spent in purchasing GRASS,” wrote one person.

“I did, HR called police, asked me what type of grass it is that I am trying to sell in 50k,” another joked.

One person, in all seriousness, pointed out a flaw in the plan: “Agricultural income from agricultural land only is exempt from income tax.”