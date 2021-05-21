Home / Trending / Huge piece of ice falls on the roof of Florida home, see pics
A picture shared in the post showing the hole in the roof. (Facebook/Martin County Sheriff's Office)
Huge piece of ice falls on the roof of Florida home, see pics

The ice caused a hole in the roof.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:59 AM IST

In a bizarre incident, a huge piece of ice fell from the sky and landed on a Florida home. A post shared about the incident has since been collecting several reactions on Facebook.

The post has been shared by Martin County Sheriff's Office. “A startling start to the morning for a homeowner in the Danforth community in Palm City after a large, solid, heavy piece of ice fell from the sky and landed on the home’s roof,” says the post.

The post details that the ice caused a hole in the roof but thankfully landed outside the house.

“The impact tore a large hole in the roof. Fortunately, it landed off to the edge of the home and crashed straight to the ground instead of inside the home. No injuries, no other reports of damage, and at this time, no clear explanation as to where it came from,” the post says further.

Since being posted yesterday, the share has collected over 2,700 shares and several comments.

“I wonder how he will explain this to his homeowners insurance?! So strange! Glad it didn't land on anyone!” posted an individual. “Cloudy with a chance of meatballs perhaps ,” joked another. “It definitely was not hail... and there have been other instances of chunks of ice falling from planes due to blocked water or waste lines. Almost certainly, it came from a commercial airliner,” wrote a third.

What do you think about this?

florida
