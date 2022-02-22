Human starts to clean up, his pet ferret decides to help him. Watch cute video

The videos that show cute moments of interaction between pets and their humans are always delightful to watch. Especially the videos that show where pets and humans communicate without even verbally doing so. One such video was recently posted on Instagram and it involves a human and his pet ferret.

The video opens to show how a human decides that he needs to clear up his apartment. As a result, he starts picking up the toys that his pet ferret plays with and makes his way towards the camera. As he picks up the toys in his hand and goes towards the camera, the ferret takes note of this action and understands that she needs to help her human out.

At this exact point, the ferret decides to pick up a toy that she was playing with and put it away as well. She picks the toy up in her mouth and with her tiny little feet, scampers across the room. “She is the best helper,” reads the cute video that shows how a ferret decides to help her human out to clean the room.

Watch the adorable video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram around three days ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 2,000 likes. It has also received some comments from animal lovers who couldn't stop admiring this ferret's cute little gesture. “True ferret owners know they are just stealing before you get it. Just kidding, love your videos,” reads a funny comment from an Instagram user.

What are your thoughts on this cute animal video?

