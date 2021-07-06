Home / Trending / Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch
The image shows the husky 'working out'.(Reddit)
Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

"Look at you all fluffy and.. Oops.. Zzzz," wrote a Reddit user while voicing the doggo's probable thoughts.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:24 PM IST

srimSome videos showcasing the antics of doggos are not only amusing but relatable too and this Reddit video of a husky aptly proves the point. The clip may remind you of your workout sessions and make you say me too.

The video shows the husky holding a toy with its front paws just like a human. As the clip goes on it tries some exercises with the toy.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some eight hours ago, the clip has garnered over 9,900 upvotes and several reactions. The adorable doggo’s actions left many gushing. While some depicted the doggo’s probable thoughts in a hilarious way, others

"Look at you all fluffy and.. Oops.. Zzzz," wrote a Reddit user. “Ok, just ten more reps and I’ll crush this workout,” commented another. “Yup, certified normal husky behaviour, lol,” said a third.

“Okay that is definitely me!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

dog video reddit
