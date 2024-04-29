Hyderabad resident finds fungus on Cadbury chocolate, company regrets ‘unpleasant experience’

A Hyderabad-based Cadbury consumer was shocked to find fungus on chocolate after opening the packet, which was well within its expiration date. The Hyderabad resident clicked pictures of the chocolate that had gone bad and shared it on social media. Since then, many shared that they have had similar experiences with Cadbury chocolates and suggested that the user file a case with the consumer court. The image shows fungus on Cadbury chocolate that was manufactured in January 2024. (X/@goooofboll)

“The manufacturing of these dairy milk is in January 2024, and the expiration date is 12 months from manufacture. Found them like this when I opened it. Look into this,” posted X user who goes by the handle @goooofboll on the microblogging platform.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Alongside, @goooofboll tagged the official X handle of Cadbury Dairy Milk and shared pictures of the chocolate.

The pictures show fungus on chocolate that was manufactured just a few months back in January 2024. It also shows a large hole at the back of one of the chocolates.

Take a look at the pictures shared on X below:

The consumer posted a complaint on April 27 on the microblogging platform X. It has since then accumulated over six lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, many users have reshared it, adding their thoughts and comments along the way.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Did they contact to find the batch number or just ignored?” asked an X user. To this, the complainant shared that the company has “ignored” it.

Another added that the “shelf life of chocolate is 15 days”.

A third X user suggested people should “avoid eating chocolates” as such incidents also happened in the past.

“File a case with consumer court, attaching pictures and the shop/supermarket details from where you purchased. Don't let it go,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth said, “Fungus is between pieces 3 and 4, so why is it not visible in the first two pics? The chocolate bar looks disgusting anyway.”

The complainant replied and corrected the user saying that it’s not just one but “two different pieces” of chocolate.

Many expressed facing similar issues with the chocolates manufactured by Cadbury and urged them to “look into the matter”.

In response to the post, the company wrote, “Hi, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd) endeavours to maintain the highest quality standards, and we regret to note that you have had an unpleasant experience.” Cadbury also shared an email address and asked the consumer to write to them with their concern.