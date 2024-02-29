Man who tweeted about worm in Cadbury shares report that labels pack as ‘Unsafe to consume’, company responds

A man took social media by storm when he shared a video showing a worm crawling in a Cadbury chocolate. He has now shared an update that the Telangana State Food laboratory confirmed that the Cadbury chocolate (Roasted Almond) was ‘Unsafe to consume’ as white worms and webs were found in it. The image shows a worm in a Cadbury chocolate which a lab report labeled as 'unsafe to consume'. (X/@RobinZaccheus)

Robin Zaccheus also shared more details about the report he received from the laboratory. “Here’s the report of the 2 Cadbury chocolates purchased at Ratnadeep Retail. It is perhaps high time that FMCG companies are made accountable and penalised for supplying unsafe food that our children consume very often!” he wrote.

Zaccheus also tagged Mondelez International, the parent company of Cadbury, the official X handle of Cadbury Dairy Milk and Ratnadeep Retail and wrote, “must accept, take complete responsibility of this utter negligence for endangering public health”.

“I urge people to be cautious while consuming these chocolates, especially when we give it to our innocent children,” he added.

The concluding part of his tweet is addressed to Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the minister of Health and Family Welfare. “My sincere appeal to you! Pls, do not let not these companies make a mockery of the system. These violators must be strictly punished and licenses should be cancelled,” Zaccheus wrote.

How did Cadbury react?

Taking to the comments section, the company shared a three-part thread. “Hi, Mondelez follows the internationally accepted HACCP (Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points) programme, which is the most comprehensive food safety system in the world, to ensure that our products are free from any physical, chemical and microbiological issues,” they wrote.

“Chocolate like any other food product requires specific care and attention in the distribution chain, retail environment and storage. We have tested the samples of the same batch, as well as other batches manufactured around the same time and found no issues,” the added.

In the concluding tweet of the thread, Cadbury posted, “We are confident that the product has not been affected during the manufacturing process”.

Take a look at the entire exchange:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has accumulated more than 5.1 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 2,500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did X users react to this post on Cadbury?

“Must answer about such kind of things which are dangerous for kids”, tweeted an X user. “Shocking news,” added another. “The major issue is the storage temperature of those chocolates. These chocolates must be refrigerated at all times. But these stores, including small vendors, always turn off their fridges at night!” joined a third. “Will think twice before buying Cadbury chocolate next time. This is really worrying,” wrote a fourth.