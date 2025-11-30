‘I don’t have kids’: Nikhil Kamath tells Elon Musk. His instant response: ‘Maybe you should’

Zerodha co founder Nikhil Kamath has released a new and much anticipated episode of his ‘WTF’ podcast featuring an engaging conversation with Elon Musk. The episode, now available on Kamath’s YouTube channel, offers insights into technology, entrepreneurship, innovation and personal reflections. Nikhil Kamath mentions he has no kids and Elon Musk urges him to rethink it.(YouTube/ Nikhil Kamath)

Musk discusses parenthood with Kamath

During the conversation, Kamath shared a personal detail, saying, “I don't have kids.” Musk responded with, “Well, it is maybe you should,” encouraging the entrepreneur to consider starting a family. Kamath added, “A lot of people tell me I should.”

Musk continued by saying, “You won't regret it,” which prompted Kamath to ask, “What's the best thing about having kids?” Musk then offered a thoughtful explanation about the joy and purpose he finds in parenthood.

He said, “Well, I mean, you've got this little creature that loves you, and you love this little creature. And I do not know, you kind of see the world through their eyes as they grow up, and their conscious awareness increases. From a baby that has no idea what is going on, cannot survive by itself, cannot even walk around, cannot talk, to stop walking, then talking, and then having interesting thoughts. And but, yeah, I mean, I think we fundamentally have to have kids or go extinct, you know.”

Check out the video here:

Kamath compliments Musk’s physique

The exchange took a lighter turn when Kamath commented on Musk’s appearance. “The first thing I must say is, you are a lot bigger, bulkier, muscular than I would have thought you are,” he told Musk. The Tesla chief reacted with playful amusement, replying, “Oh stop, you’re making me blush” drawing laughter from Kamath and adding a humorous moment to the discussion.

Vision behind the ‘WTF’ podcast

The ‘WTF’ podcast positions itself as a knowledge driven platform aimed at fostering learning and innovation. According to its official website, its mission is to “create a knowledge ecosystem and help entrepreneurs scale up in any industry from zero to one.”

Kamath elaborated on this vision, saying,“I have always envisioned a community united in discussing complex topics through in depth, fact based analysis. The WTF platform aims to be an open space for sharing diverse ideas and perspectives, especially contrarian ones, to bring clarity to the topics that matter.”