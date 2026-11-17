Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a three-day official visit to India, their first joint trip in a decade, centred around the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai. Kicking off their Mumbai itinerary, the royal couple joined cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for a game of gully cricket at Ballard Estate, where the Middleton playfully told the participating schoolchildren, "I think we need some more practice” after she and the prince gave away their wickets.

Britain's Princess Kate Middleton bats as she plays 'gully cricket', in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

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A video captured the moment the princess made the remark during her interaction with the schoolchildren. The footage was shared on social media by the royal editor of The Mirror, Russell Myers.

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Also Read: Prince William and Kate Middleton's first few hours in India: Kulhad chai and gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar

In the video, the Princess of Wales said that she and her husband, Prince William, "need some more practice" after they lost their wickets while playing with the kids in South Mumbai. “I think we need some more practice.”

“Sorry, I can’t sign”

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the only video of the royal that has gone viral from their visit to India. In another video, she is seen saying “Sorry, I can’t sign” to a kid while chatting with her fans. One of the kids from the crowd approached her with a pen and a notepad, while cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was accompanying the royal couple, was also seen signing autographs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the only video of the royal that has gone viral from their visit to India. In another video, she is seen saying “Sorry, I can’t sign” to a kid while chatting with her fans. One of the kids from the crowd approached her with a pen and a notepad, while cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was accompanying the royal couple, was also seen signing autographs. {{/usCountry}}

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British royals generally refrain from signing autographs for the public to prevent the risk of their signatures being forged. Instead, they often offer to shake hands and, more recently, click selfies with the fans.

Prince William uses Hindi phrase

While Middleton’s candid exchanges on the streets drew widespread online chatter, Prince William also made headlines by weaving a Hindi phrase into his speech.

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While speaking at the Impact Assembly, the prince greeted the crowd with a “Namaste”. During his speech, he referred to the Hindi phrase “Rang Birangi Duniya”.

Also Read: Prince William and Catherine take Mumbai Metro from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra-Kurla Complex

“There is a phrase in Hindi: ‘Rang Birangi Duniya.’ A world full of colour. Perhaps that is how we should see the future. Not in black and white, and not presented as false choices between people and the planet, prosperity and nature, but in all its colours,” he said.

Earthshot Prize:

The Earthshot Prize 2026, which is taking place in Mumbai, India, brings together environmental and business leaders, investors and philanthropists with a goal to “drive forward bold solutions to repair our planet”.

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The royal couple is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their India visit.