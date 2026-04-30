I tried ChatGPT for colour analysis: Can AI replace a professional stylist? Here are the results

If you’ve ever stood in a dressing room wondering why a "trendy" beige top makes you look like you haven’t slept since 2019, you’ve probably considered personal colour analysis. I did too but then I saw the price tag for a professional session and decided that looking "vaguely unwell" was a more affordable aesthetic. Image created using ChatGPT. (ChatGPT)

Then something changed! Enter the era of the AI glow-up. I decided to put ChatGPT to the test using an AI-generated likeness of myself to see if a chatbot could actually handle the nuances of "cool winter" versus "warm autumn." The results weren't just surprising; they were incredible.

Also Read: 3 uncomplicated ChatGPT prompts to create ‘meet your younger self’ viral Instagram trend pics

From pinpointing the exact lipstick shade to suggesting hairstyles that actually suit, it turns out your new favourite stylist doesn't take appointments; it just takes the right prompts.

But you used an AI pic… Now, you might be wondering if this only works because the AI image was already "perfect." Plot twist: it doesn't.

While I used the AI-generated likeness to showcase the results here, I secretly ran the same experiment with my actual, unfiltered face. The verdict? ChatGPT’s read on my original photo was just as eerily accurate. The AI’s suggestions for my real-life skin tone and features were nearly identical.

What prompt to use? Whether you’re looking to find your "power colours" or finally settle the debate on which hair length actually works for you, the magic is all in the phrasing. I’ve broken down the exact prompts I used on ChatGPT and the results they generated.

#1: Prompt for hairstyle analysis: Analyse hairstyles for the person in the uploaded picture and create a detailed pictorial guide. Here are the categories you focus on for the person in the uploaded picture.

1. Recommended (the hairstyles that flatter)

2. Okay hairstyles

3. Less flattering hairstyles

Also, add a section for styling tips