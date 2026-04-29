3 uncomplicated ChatGPT prompts to create ‘meet your younger self’ viral Instagram trend pics

The viral “meet your younger self” trend is taking over Instagram, with users using ChatGPT to create emotional AI-generated portraits featuring their childhood and present-day selves in one frame. From studio portraits to mirror shots, these 3 ChatGPT prompts help create viral ‘meet your younger self’ pics. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

(Also read: ChatGPT Images 2.0: Which prompts work best? All about OpenAI’s new model)

The trend is inspired by the idea of meeting your younger self and imagining what that interaction would look like today. Many users have been sharing nostalgic photos that place their younger and older versions side by side in cinematic settings.

One such user, Anju Baby Rose, shared her own version of the trend on Instagram and also posted the exact prompt she used, helping others recreate similar images.

Prompt 1: Studio-style portrait In the caption of her post, Anju shared this prompt: “Create an ultra-realistic, soft, emotional black-and-white (slightly warm-toned) studio-style photograph using the provided images. On the left, show a younger version of me from my childhood photo, preserving exact facial features, smiling and looking towards the right. On the right, show my present self looking at my younger self with a calm smile. Place a simple table between both versions to symbolise time. Use soft cinematic lighting, a minimal studio background, realistic proportions and high photographic quality. Format: Aspect ratio 4:5.”

Take a look here at the post: