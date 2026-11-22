A US-based startup founded by an IIT Delhi alumnus is suing Apple in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the tech giant’s NameDrop feature infringes its patented technology. The company, GG Technologies Inc., is seeking ₹1,500 crore (approximately $162 million) in damages and an injunction restricting the use of the feature, according to a report by TechCrunch.

GG Technologies Inc., is seeking ₹1,500 crore (approximately $162 million) in damages. (AFP) more less

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GG Technologies, founded in 2018 by Gaurav Goel, a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, is the company behind StayTouch, an app that allows users to exchange contact information by bringing their smartphones close together.

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The startup alleges that Apple’s NameDrop feature uses key elements of its patented technology without authorisation or a licensing agreement. It maintains that it developed the technology several years before Apple introduced NameDrop in 2023.

What is StayTouch and Apple’s NameDrop feature?

StayTouch is a proximity-based contact-sharing application developed by GG Technologies. Available on both iOS and Android, the app allows two people to exchange contact details simply by bringing their smartphones close to each other.

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{{^usCountry}} GG Technologies launched StayTouch in 2019 and first sought patent protection for the technology in the US the same year, as per TechCrunch. It subsequently filed an Indian patent application in 2021 and received the patent in July 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GG Technologies launched StayTouch in 2019 and first sought patent protection for the technology in the US the same year, as per TechCrunch. It subsequently filed an Indian patent application in 2021 and received the patent in July 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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Apple introduced NameDrop as part of iOS 17 in June 2023. The feature allows users to share their contact information by bringing their iPhones close to one another, without having to manually exchange phone numbers. NameDrop became available on compatible iPhones later in 2023, with support for compatible Apple Watches arriving in October through watchOS 10.1.

What the startup claims

GG Technologies claims that the feature infringes its Indian patent covering proximity-based contact transfer. The company has sought an injunction restricting the use of NameDrop, which is built into Apple’s iOS software.

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The startup has also urged the Bombay High Court to restrict Apple from selling or importing iPhones and Apple Watches preloaded with the feature in India. The case is yet to be listed for a hearing.

Lawsuit in the US

The dispute is also being pursued in the United States. The company sued Apple in the US in April over related patent infringement claims. In August, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) opened an investigation into Apple’s alleged patent infringement following a complaint by GG Technologies, as per TechCrunch.

The startup is seeking an order that could block imports of infringing Apple devices into the country, along with restrictions on their sale.

HT.com has reached out to Apple for a comment. The article will be updated once a response is received.

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