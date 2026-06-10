Indian earning over ₹2.1 crore in US shares how he spends his money: ‘I enjoy…’

An Indian tech professional living in the United States has caught the internet's attention after revealing his impressive six-figure salary in a viral street interview with a content creator. The expat, who works as a product manager at a wireless company in New York, has a decade of industry experience under his belt. When asked to guess his income, the content creator was left stunned as the figure climbed past initial estimates to hit a whopping $250,000 (roughly over ₹2.1 crore). The Indian man whose salary has surprised social media. (Instagram/@salaryscale)

Entrepreneur and content creator Piyush Moonga asks an Indian man in the USA, “What do you do for a living?” He responds, “I am a product manager at wireless company,” adding that he has 10 years of industry experience and has been with his current company for the past 6 years.

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The content creator then says, “Okay, so if I may guess, are you making $150,000 in US?” The man smiles and says it’s a little higher. Moonga’s next guess is $200,000, to which the man replied, "Higher." The video finally reveals that the Indian immigrant makes roughly $250,000 in his US job.

Surprised, the content creator asks, “What the hell do you do with that sort of crazy money?” The man responds, “I enjoy with my kids, family.” He then reveals that he also makes substantial investments, including in stocks and real estate.

The video ends with the expat sharing a piece of advice for the younger generation: to love what they do. The clip also captures a sweet moment with one of the kids of the Indian expat.

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“We met a legendary techie making big moves in New York, USA,” Moonga wrote, adding, “He makes an amazing salary, primarily, due to his vast work experience backed by continuous learning.”