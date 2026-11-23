Indian entrepreneur Kanchana Nair has captured attention online after completing two major fitness challenges in Dubai draped in saree. Weeks after cycling down Sheikh Zayed Road in ethnic attire, the Dubai-based businesswoman took to the iconic highway again on Sunday to run a 10 km race wearing a saree.

Indian entrepreneur Kanchana Nair in Dubai. (Instagram/@kanchananair) more less

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“UAE — My Second Home, My Pride! I ran with pride, carrying love and gratitude in my heart for the nation that has given me so much,” Nair wrote.

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She added, “Every step of my Dubai Run was a tribute to the land that has given me opportunities, strength, and countless memories. My roots are in India, but the UAE will always hold a special place in my heart.”

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{{^usCountry}} She shared her experience of cycling in a saree in a post shared earlier this month. “Kerala Piravi in a Saree, Dubai Ride with Pride! From the everyday 120 km/h Sheikh Zayed Road to cycling on the very same road during Dubai Ride 2026 — what an unforgettable experience!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shared her experience of cycling in a saree in a post shared earlier this month. “Kerala Piravi in a Saree, Dubai Ride with Pride! From the everyday 120 km/h Sheikh Zayed Road to cycling on the very same road during Dubai Ride 2026 — what an unforgettable experience!” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “Draped in a saree to celebrate Kerala Piravi on November 1st, I rode with pride, power, and the spirit of a Malayali woman.”

She told Gulf News that she wanted to participate in the Dubai Ride last year too but missed the registration deadline. This year she got her pink bicycle just before the event, determined not to miss out.

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"I didn't feel any difficulty in riding again after 26 years, and that too in a saree," she told the outlet. "I felt so empowered that I was singing songs on my way," she said.

Who is Kanchana Nair?

Nair has been running for several years and has already explored Dubai's pond parks, reported Gulf News. During her college days, she was a part of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). She also marched in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi as an NCC Air Wing cadet in 2004.

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"When I used to watch the parade as a kid, I always wanted to be there one day, and that dream came true through NCC," she said. "NCC shaped my personality and instilled discipline and confidence."

About Dubai Run:

Dubai Run is an annual, free-to-attend fun run organised to bring the community together. It is held on car-free Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. It was first launched in 2019. The event brings together not just runners but also joggers and walkers of all ages.

This year, the event was organised on November 22. According to the official website, more than 310,000 participants of all ages and abilities participated.

There were two route options available. A 5-km route for first-timers and families and a longer, 10-km route for others. The participants passed some of its most iconic landmarks along their selected routes.

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Kanchana Nair relocated to the UAE about 14 years ago. After working in different organisations for years, she started her own real estate company in Ajman two years ago. She lives in Dubai.