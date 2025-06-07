Indian founder says she encourages employees to have side jobs: 'I secretly hope...'

In a refreshingly candid post, a founder revealed that, unlike most employers, she actively encourages her employees to pursue "side hustles", even if that means losing them to bigger dreams someday. Vedika Bhaia, the founder of Growth Square and Social Capital, challenged traditional notions of workplace loyalty.(Representational)

“At both my companies, we have team members who freelance on the side. While our agency is their main source of income right now, I secretly hope that one day we become their side-hustle," Vedika Bhaia, the founder of Growth Square and Social Capital, wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Challenging traditional notions of workplace loyalty, Bhaia said that she considers it a personal failure if her team does not build their personal brand. “Because if my team isn't growing, pushing boundaries, or building their personal brand, then I've failed as a founder. Every employee who stops growing is a direct reflection of my shortcomings as a leader,” she wrote.

‘Side hustles make you tougher’

She believes side hustles aren’t a distraction — they’re a catalyst for sharper skills, stronger confidence, and healthier mental well-being.

The founder said that the belief that "loyalty = working at one place forever" is an "outdated strategy in 2025.

"The reality is that side hustles make you tougher, multiple income streams keep you safe, different experiences help you grow faster, and passion projects keep you from burning out," she explained.

In a world increasingly shaped by gig work, content creation, and startup energy, this flexible approach may be the key to attracting and retaining top talent.

Bhaia said she is focused on reshaping leadership by empowering her team to pursue their own entrepreneurial paths, even if it eventually leads them to move on to bigger opportunities. She added that it was a success if her guidance helped someone become capable of building beyond the boundaries of her own company.

Her words struck a chord with many online, who praised her for valuing her employees' growth. "Most leaders talk about retention. You’re talking about evolution," wrote one user.

Another wrote, "Such a great perspective! I hope more companies start thinking in this positive direction. Side hustle is no longer an option it is necessity."