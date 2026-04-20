Indian founder turned down $525K job, Stanford PhD to build $61-million AI startup

Friedman, in his X post, said that the co-founder of Giga revealed how he comes from a “poor background” by made over $100,000 by winning Kaggle competitions.

Speaking at Y Combinator’s Startup School India event in Bengaluru Saturday, Vummadi shared more about his journey.

“Esha and I started Giga in our college dorm. At first, I just wanted to start a company with my best friend,” Vummadi said on the company’s website. Both Vummadi and Manideep are graduates of IIT Kharagpur .

Vummadi is the co-founder and CEO of Giga, a San Francisco-based startup that builds voice-based AI agents for businesses. Founded in 2023 with Esha Manideep, the company raised $61 million in a Series A round led by Redpoint Ventures last year.

Y Combinator general partner Jared Friedman recently praised Varun Vummadi, calling his venture one of the “first great AI companies to come out of India”.

Vummadi also revealed that to focus on Giga, he turned down an “insanely high paying” job offer from a high frequency trading fund. He was famously offered a $525,000 quant trading role and a place at Stanford for a PhD programme, both of which he rejected to focus on Giga.

His parents were unhappy with his decision to reject the high-paying offer, and it took a lot of convincing to bring them around.

It was a decision that paid off for Vummadi and his co-founder in the long run. Giga eventually made it to Y Combinator and raised $61 million last year.

Accusations of fraud Last year, as the $61 million funding made a splash, a former Giga employee named Jared shared a viral thread about alleged malpractices at the company.

Jared claimed in an X post that company dashboards displayed significantly lower revenue than what was stated to him, he was misled about his title and compensation, that employees were regularly expected to work 12 hours a day, and that the founder once made an inappropriate remark about “chopping off a goat’s head in India for good luck.”

On December 15, Jared further claimed that a small group of former employees and contractors of Giga have provided him with 70 GB of data that contain evidence of malpractices by Giga.

Giga hit back by denying these accusations, claiming that the startup was being blackmailed.

In a statement dated December 25, Giga denied allegations of any wrongdoing.

“A small group of individuals has illegally obtained confidential company information and is now attempting to extort and blackmail Giga,” it said. “They are threatening to take snippets of this data, manipulate it out of context, and release it to the public with some wildly false and defamatory allegations unless we wire $3M to an anonymous crypto account.”

(Also read: Indian-origin CEO says leaked data being used to blackmail his US-based startup for $3 million)

The company said that law enforcement has been notified and it is prepared to pursue further legal action.

Friedman too backed Giga in his X post yesterday. When a commenter pointed out that the company had been accused of fraud, he wrote: “That was totally false.”