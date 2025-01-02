Indian man shocked to find 'human tissue paper dispenser' in high-end restaurant: 'I felt sorry for him'

An Indian man shared a strange interaction he had with a "human tissue paper dispenser" at a luxury restaurant while using the washroom. Reddit user @rohilaltro said that he saw a man essentially being used as a tissue paper dispenser in a toilet at a restaurant and was shocked to see a fellow human being treated like that The Reddit user said that after he washed his hand, the man respectfully leaned forward to hand him a tissue.(Representational)

"On entering the washroom of a modern, upscale restaurant, I noticed a person standing beside the wash basin, holding a stack of tissue paper," he said, adding that he was surprised to see the man there but chose to ignore him thinking he was just a staff member.

"I used the toilet, and noticed the person watching me the entire time, waiting for me to finish. After washing my hands, he respectfully leaned forward to hand me a tissue to dry my hands," he said.

‘Why are you doing this?’

The user said he felt "bad and sorry" for him. "It seemed like a result of societal and capitalist pressures forcing someone into such a demeaning role just to make a living," he said.

Bizarrely enough, this was not the only such encounter as he found a similar person at another establishment. "I asked the person, "Why are you doing this?" He replied, "Because my manager asked me to." While I knew the question was rhetorical, I couldn’t stop myself from asking," he said.

"I strongly believe we should not treat our fellow human beings this way, forcing them to perform such tasks under the guise of providing "superior service." Have you noticed this happening too? I hope these are isolated incidents, but I can’t help but find it deeply troubling," he wrote.

‘Tissues have more value than a human’

The post was quickly flooded with comments from users who had also experienced the same. "I had a similar experience in a Bangalore mall. They think it is part of premium experience but leaves a disgusting impression about the mall management," they said.

"Traveled to Mexico, it was the same there at some places. It is a demeaning job and ironically tissues have more value than a human, they don't want tissues to be wasted," wrote another user.

Other users claimed the person is hired as a bathroom attendant to make sure the area is clean for every user while some said that these attendants are hired to ensure no illegal activities take place inside the washrooms of high-end places in the absence of CCTV cameras.

(Also read: ‘God of freebies’: 75-year-old millionaire rides bicycle, lives off coupons for 36 years)