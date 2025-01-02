‘God of freebies’: 75-year-old millionaire rides bicycle, lives off coupons for 36 years

A 75-year-old Japanese man, Hiroto Kiritani, known as the “God of Freebies,” has stunned the internet with his remarkably thrifty lifestyle. Despite earning vast sums from the stock market, Kiritani never misses an opportunity to use coupons and grab free offers. Hiroto, a former professional shogi player, turned to stock investment at 35.(YouTube/@Hiroto)

Kiritani, who owns shares in over 1,000 companies and has a net worth exceeding 100 million yen ( ₹5.29 million), initially built his career as a professional shogi player. His expertise in the Japanese chesslike game led to an invitation to teach at a securities firm, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

It was during his time at the firm that he, through keen observation and quick mastery of trading, secured his first 100 million yen in investments.

By the middle of 2024, Kiritani’s fortune had surged to nearly 600 million yen ( ₹315.4 million). His wealth is now so substantial that he allegedly discovers forgotten cash scattered in his home.

Frugal lifestyle

Despite his substantial wealth, Kiritani leads a remarkably thrifty life. He opts for simple clothing, shuns luxury brands, and relies on a bicycle—purchased using coupons—as his primary mode of transportation.

Though his home is now more spacious, it resembles a cluttered storage room rather than a high-end residence.

Kiritani’s journey into frugality began after losing 200 million yen in the 2008 stock market crash, according to SCMP.

Resolving to avoid financial waste, he began diligently gathering coupons and shareholder perks from over 1,000 companies, spanning industries such as food, clothing, and entertainment.

His daily routine is a race against time to use as many coupons as possible before they expire.

Starting his day early, Kiritani rides his coupon-funded bicycle across Tokyo, visiting restaurants for complimentary meals.

His dedication to freebies extends to activities he has little interest in.

He takes advantage of free gym memberships, movie tickets, sauna services, karaoke sessions, bungee jumping, and roller coaster rides—all simply because they are free.

Each year, he receives over 300 movie tickets and watches up to 140 films, a number exceeding that of many professional critics.

However, he admits he often doesn’t pay attention to the films’ plots, using the comfortable theatre seats as a place to nap.

For Kiritani, his philosophy is clear: “Letting coupons expire is shameful.”

The thrill of maximising every coupon’s value has added excitement and purpose to his later years.

His unique lifestyle has gained him fame online, turning him into a viral sensation.

Kiritani has authored books and appeared on television to share his frugal living tips, inspiring younger generations to better utilise their resources.

His story, covered by the Chinese WeMedia outlet Ins Daily, has entertained and astonished many.

One user remarked, “Being forced to exercise because of free gym coupons really cracked me up!”

Another added, “Chinese companies should learn from this. If stock prices drop, at least offer coupons as a shareholder benefit!”

A third chimed in, “If something makes you a better person, it is worth doing.”

