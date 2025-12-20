Indian pilot takes son on first flight, heartwarming cockpit moment wins hearts: ‘Daddy’s little co-pilot’

A touching video of an Indian pilot taking his little son on a flight for the very first time has captured widespread attention on social media, leaving viewers smiling at the tender father son bond on display. A heartwarming video showed an Indian pilot flying with his little son for the first time.(Instagram/healthcoachguna)

The clip was shared on Instagram by Gunjan Apte and shows her little son Agastya experiencing his first ever flight on board an aircraft piloted by his father, Aakash Khanna. Dressed smartly in his pilot’s uniform, Khanna is seen warmly guiding his son towards the aircraft, turning an ordinary workday into an unforgettable family moment.

Agastya, clearly excited, is also seen wearing a tiny pilot style outfit, adding to the charm of the video. As the father leads him through the aircraft, the child looks around in awe, soaking in the sights of an environment usually reserved for trained professionals.

Inside the cockpit

One of the most heartwarming moments in the clip comes when Khanna takes his son into the cockpit. The family is seen clicking photographs there, capturing memories that are likely to remain cherished for years.

Take a look here at the clip:

Sharing the video, Apte wrote, "Youngest co-pilot, Agastya Khanna first time on his father’s flight. What an absolute joy, thanks papa!"

Internet reacts with love

The clip quickly drew a wave of affectionate reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their admiration in the comments section. One user commented, "This is the sweetest thing I have seen today, such a proud moment." Another wrote, "Future pilot in the making, what a beautiful memory for the family."

Several viewers were touched by the father’s gesture, with one saying, "Moments like these remind us why family matters the most." Another comment read, "He looks so confident already, clearly inspired by his dad." A fifth user added, "Absolutely heartwarming, this brought a big smile to my face." Yet another viewer remarked, “Dream childhood moment, lucky little boy.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)