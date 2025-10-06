Indian Railways passenger vents frustration as noisy kids disrupt journey: ‘Haven’t slept for three nights’

A Reddit post has sparked debate over children’s behaviour in public spaces after a passenger shared a frustrating experience on board the Vande Bharat Express. An Indian Railways passenger ranted on Reddit after noisy kids disturbed his Vande Bharat journey.(Reddit/PersonalConfusion699)

The user described their exhaustion, saying, “I am currently in Vande Bharat 20833. Haven’t slept since three nights and boarded the train at 5:30 AM. There is a group of young kids just running across the coach and shouting so loud. It’s disturbing every single passenger.”

The passenger questioned the role of parents, adding, “Why do parents think whatever their kids do is cute? If it’s that cute, do it at home and stop disturbing others. The coach is also shaking because of them running and oh god they are shouting so loudly. To the parents, if you are seeing this, control your kids. It’s not only so so so so annoying but also dangerous because they are running everywhere and might hit their head.”

The post was titled, “Why is it so hard for parents to control their annoying kids?”

Online reactions reflect divided opinions

The post soon gained traction on the platform, with users weighing in strongly on both sides. Some agreed with the frustration, while others suggested the original poster should have taken direct action.

One Reddit user remarked, “The fact is kids become annoying because their parents did not control them.” Another countered by advising confrontation, saying, “Confront their parents instead of posting on Reddit and tell us what happened afterwards, we are waiting, now go.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another wrote, “Lack of discipline and civics sense in public places.” Many comments pointed out that the issue was not restricted to children alone. “I can feel you. It is not just about kids, people in our country lack civics sense,” said one user.

“This makes me angry, I do not know why,” one user admitted, while another added, “The problem lies with parenting, not with the children. Public spaces demand responsibility.”

