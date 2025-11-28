Indian student enjoys ‘5-star’ food at Chinese university canteen for just 250

An Indian student shared a candid video shattering the stereotypes surrounding Chinese food. She gave a tour of her university's canteen, claiming that it serves a wide range of food items at an affordable price. An Indian student gives a glimpse of what she ate at a Chinese canteen. (Instagram/@komalnigam16)

“Chinese Government University Canteen,” a medical student from India in China, Komal Nigam, wrote.

In the video, she states that many people believe Chinese cuisine primarily includes insects and reptiles, but the reality is quite different. She then gives a tour of her three-storey university canteen, explaining what is served on each floor, adding that the items are tasty enough to be on any “5-star menu”. The student notes that a restaurant is located inside the canteen building, offering expensive food.

Towards the end of the video, she shows the food items she eats and shares that she had them for just ₹250. She also explained that tea and some beverages in the canteen are given to the students for free.

How did social media react?

The video prompted a series of reactions on both Instagram and YouTube. While some agreed with her, others shared that they had very different experiences while in China.

An individual in a translated comment wrote, “I don’t think this is the entire truth, sister. When I was in China for business, I only ate fruits. I tried an Indian restaurant in Beijing, but everything had a meaty smell. It was the worst experience.” Another added, “Wow! How are the foods so cheap? Is it subsidised?” A third expressed, “This is awesome.”

In addition to Instagram, Komal Nigam also has a YouTube channel. Her bio on her YouTube profile reads, “Namaste, ni hao! I'm Komal Nigam, a medical student from India living in China. This channel is all about my daily life as an international student in China - the good, the bad, and the hilarious!”