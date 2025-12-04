Indian techie who once worked at Infosys, Cognizant shares how Germany values work-life balance

After dedicating several gruelling years to the highly demanding Indian IT sector, a tech professional decided to relocate, accepting a Software Engineer role in Germany. In an Instagram post, he openly discussed how the understanding and execution of work-life balance differ dramatically across the two nations, emphasising that moving abroad fundamentally enhanced his career satisfaction and saved him from burnout. The Indian techie who relocated to Germany. (Instagram/@bong.in.germany)

“Back in 2013, I had just passed college, and I did not even know the term ‘work-life balance’ It’s very common in Indian workplaces to burn out yourself and give 200%,” techie Kaustav Banerjee wrote. He then went on to discuss the indifference of managers and higher-ups, the hardship of taking leaves, and claimed that there was considerable negativity associated with the Indian IT sector.

He continued, “This all changed after I moved to Germany, I saw a better culture at workplace and I cannot even start to praise the numerous good things.”

HT.com has reached out to Kaustav Banerjee, this report will be updated once he responds.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “True. There is a great difference in work culture.” Another posted, “Great journey, bro, and glad to know that you are an Infoscian as well.” A third added, “Can you please share detailed steps on how to get a job there?”

According to Kaustav Banerjee’s LinkedIn profile, he completed his Class 10 education at Don Bosco and his Class 12 education at St. Xavier's Institution, Kolkata. He then completed his B.Tech from Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology and pursued higher education from OWL University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Germany.

As per his LinkedIn, he worked at Infosys for nearly four years and at Cognizant for over two years. He joined eBay as a senior software engineer in Germany in 2024. He now lives in Berlin.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)