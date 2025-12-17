Indian-origin bride fixes a bug 10 minutes after her own wedding, brother shares how parents reacted

A brother shared a tweet documenting how his sister, a founder, worked just within ten minutes of her wedding ceremony. In the post, how their parents reacted to them focusing on work during the event. The tweet about the Indian-origin bride has prompted mixed reactions. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“People romanticize startups but it is a lot of work. This is my sister & co-founder Gauri Agarwal at her own wedding, 10 minutes after ceremony, fixing a critical bug at KoyalAI,” Mehul Agarwal, who works for his sister’s startup wrote.

He added, “Not a photo op, parents yelled at both of us. When people ask why we won, I'll point to this.” He concluded the post with a beautiful picture of his sister.

The photo shows the bride, decked in traditional Indian attire, smiling while working on her laptop. The groom is also seen smiling while eating.

Sharing an update about his sister, Agarwal explained, “She's currently on honeymoon but taking meetings 3 hours a day. The husband is not happy lol.”

How did social media react?

An individual expressed, “No wonder I love the tool. Founders are locked in. Congrats!” Another added, “Love the hustle bro (and sis, haha). Do remember that it's a marathon, not a sprint!”

A third commented, “I’m deeply committed to my career, but not at the cost of missing the moments that matter most to me.” Mehul Agarwal replied, “Of course, nor should you be. We got heavily scolded by our parents.” A fourth wrote, “Do you know how cringe this sounds?” Agarwal responded, “I’m well aware, don’t want to propagate this behaviour.”

Who are Gauri and Mehul Agarwal?

The brother-sister duo is based in San Francisco. According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri earned her computer science degree from Carnegie Mellon University and later pursued a Master of Science degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Mehul's LinkedIn profile states after getting his Bachelor of Science degree at Carnegie Mellon University School, went for a Master of Science at Carnegie Mellon University.

Gauri Agarwal co-founded her company in 2025 along with her brother Mehul. While she is the CTO, Mehul is the company’s CEO.