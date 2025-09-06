Search
Indian employee quits job after company refuses leave for brother's wedding: ‘Been there 4 years’

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 01:24 pm IST

A Redditor opened up about being asked to choose between her personal life and her career.

An Indian employee took to Reddit to share how her company made her choose between attending her brother’s wedding in the US or resigning, sparking an online debate about workplace empathy.

Redditor revealed she had applied for 15 days leave to attend her brother’s wedding.(Pexels/Representational Image)
Redditor revealed she had applied for 15 days leave to attend her brother’s wedding.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The Redditor (@Chuckythedolll), who had dedicated four years to the company, said she often overworked, trained new staff, and even accepted a lower salary during difficult times.

“Got asked to choose between my brother’s wedding and my job. Am I wrong for walking away?” the caption of the post reads.

Also Read: Manager demands employee report to office in heavy rain, his witty reply wins Internet

Forced to choose:

When her brother’s wedding came up, she requested 15 working days off, giving the company three weeks’ notice.

Instead of support, the company told her she had to pick between attending the wedding and resigning. She even tried to compromise by reducing her leave, but the company still refused.

“I have given my all to this company and expected some understanding, but I was left with no choice,” she wrote.

Colleagues and her former boss reportedly agreed that the company’s demand was unreasonable.

Without another job offer, she decided to leave, noting she did not have heavy financial commitments.

However, the company allegedly tried to enforce a notice period and pressured her with warnings about “burning bridges,” leaving her frustrated and questioning if prioritising family over work was wrong.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Chuckythedolll/Reddit)
Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Chuckythedolll/Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

The Reddit post drew widespread attention, with users expressing sympathy for the employee and criticising the company’s rigid approach.

One of the users commented, "My mentor said this to me, your personal should take priority and the professional has to adjust accordingly, not the other way around."

A second user commented, “I didn't even read it fully, and just with the Title, I can say you made the right decision.”

Also Read: Manager rants about 'chalta hai' attitude in Indian employees: 'Babysitting grown adults'

Another user commented, “Lesson to be learnt here: If you have been a pushover once, the company will always look at you like a pushover forever.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
