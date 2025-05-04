Manager demands employee report to office in heavy rain, his witty reply wins Internet

In a rather amusing incident that's gaining traction on social media, an employee stunned his manager with a blunt, no-nonsense response after allegedly being pressured to attend the office during heavy rainfall. The unexpected move has sparked online discussions, with many applauding the employee for his logical and bold stance. A manager was stunned when an employee refused to come to the office, stating the ride fare was higher than his daily salary.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Rain, rides and a refusal

The story was shared on Reddit by a user named @ElectronicStrategy43, who narrated how one of his colleagues – a junior associate – requested work-from-home due to severe rains across Delhi-NCR. According to the post, the employee was struggling to book a cab and asked the manager for remote working permission.

However, the manager allegedly declined the request and insisted that the employee must reach the office “by any means necessary”. After an extended argument, the manager suggested the employee try increasing the fare on ride-hailing apps like Rapido or InDrive to secure a ride.

That’s when the associate gave a reply that left the manager speechless.

“I have calculated the fare and my per day salary, the fare is more than my per day salary and I am not coming,” the employee reportedly said.

The Reddit post added, “Lmao, My colleague gave a funny reply to my manager.” The update also mentioned that the manager had no answer and ultimately asked the employee to come the following day, as a meeting was scheduled.

Netizens react: “Toxic manager spotted”

The post has garnered over 700 likes and a range of reactions, many expressing support for the employee’s logic and composure. Several users shared their own relatable work experiences, especially in dealing with unrealistic expectations.

One user commented, “Despite being a manager myself, I love this colleague already! Setting the right expectations is required from both sides!”

Another pointed out, “Well logically, the colleague said nothing wrong.”

“Toxic manager spotted,” remarked one user.

“Once I was on sick leave and my manager asked me, ‘Why are you on sick leave today?’ I had no reply to this!!” added another, identifying their company as being in Gurgaon.

Many found humour in the employee’s logic. “OMG, that’s hilarious! The math logic of ‘fare > salary’ is a solid argument. I wish I were there to see the expression on the manager’s face,” said one amused user.