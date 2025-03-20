Gen Z manager stuns workers with unexpected reason for denying time-off requests

A Virginia-based Gen Z manager has sparked widespread discussion with her unconventional take on paid time off (PTO). She argues that employees should not have to use their vacation days for serious emergencies, such as medical issues or family crises. Instead, she believes that PTO should be reserved for true rest and relaxation, ensuring that workers don’t have to sacrifice their personal time for unforeseen hardships. She embraces "servant leadership" and believes PTO should be for vacations, not major life events.(Pixabay)

Elizabeth Beggs, 28, from Richmond, manages a team of five employees at a package distribution company. Speaking to Newsweek, she explained that her leadership philosophy revolves around understanding and accommodating her team’s individual needs. “My team is very motivated and only takes time when they need to. I also do not consider anything crazy because if it is important to my team, it is important to me,” she said.

Servant leadership

Beggs, who calls her management style “servant leadership,” believes PTO should be reserved for vacations, not life-altering events. In a viral TikTok video that has gained over 4.4 million views, she shared how she once refused to deduct PTO from an employee who was experiencing a miscarriage.

“I had a rep text me and she said, ‘Hey, I think I’m miscarrying, I need to cancel… how do I submit time off?’” Beggs recalled. Instead of making her use PTO, Beggs told her, “Girl, go to the doctor, we’re not submitting time off for that!”

Another employee, whose child was hospitalised with a serious breathing issue, was also relieved to hear that they wouldn’t have to worry about using up their vacation days. “They were shocked when I told them not to worry about work and that I would have their job for them for a few days,” she said.

Her flexible approach extends beyond medical emergencies. When one employee wanted a half-day off to celebrate a wedding anniversary, Beggs allowed it without requiring PTO. “Dude, you are doing great at your job, why are you getting HR involved in this?” she said in her video.

Beggs stands firm in her belief that managers should prioritize results over rigid rules. “If any of these triggered anyone, you probably need to reevaluate how you run your team as a manager,” she stated. However, she makes it clear that her trust shouldn’t be taken for granted. “Do not abuse my trust, or it will be gone,” she warned. “There is a strong difference between a leader and a manager.”

Her approach has been widely praised on TikTok, with users commending her for fostering a healthy work environment. “When you care about your employees, they take care of you!” one commenter wrote. Another user called her the “best boss ever,” while