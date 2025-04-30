VIP families in UAE seek house managers at 83 LPA, job post goes viral

Move over, techbros - there's another high-paying career path turning heads online. A Dubai-based staffing agency has advertised two openings for house managers, and the eye-watering salary on offer has left the internet stunned. Some social media users are even joking they're ready to quit their current jobs for it. A house manager role with a salary of ₹ 83 LPA is making a splash online(Representational image)

Royal Maison is a recruitment agency that hires domestic workers for elite and royal households in the Middle East. Last week, the agency advertised two job openings for VIPs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The jaw-dropping salary

“We are currently seeking a skilled and dedicated Full-Time House Manager to join our prestigious team. This role offers an attractive salary of 30,000 AED per month, reflecting our commitment to attracting the best talent in the industry,” Royal Maison wrote on Instagram.

A salary of 30,000 AED equals approximately ₹7 lakh INR per month. That’s a job paying ₹83 lakh per annum - more than what many techies and finance professionals earn in India, and high even by UAE standards for domestic roles.

What is a house manager?

A house manager is a person who oversees the household staff, manages the household budget, organises any parties the family may host etc.

In its Instagram post, which has now gone viral, Royal Maison Dubai explained: “As a House Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing daily household operations, ensuring a seamless environment that meets the highest standards of service. Ideal candidates will possess strong organizational skills, a keen attention to detail, and the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities.

“Your responsibilities will include supervising staff, coordinating household maintenance, managing budgets, and ensuring that all household functions run smoothly.”

The role is open to candidates who have a proven track record in high-end residential management.

Who are the clients?

The staffing agency did not disclose the name of the clients, only mentioning that these are two separate jobs, both for VIPs. One client is based in Dubai and the other in Abu Dhabi.

In the comments section, the agency clarified that the clients are both businessmen with families, “not celebrities or showbiz personalities.”

The agency also dismissed accusations of exaggerating the salary. When one Instagram user commented that house managers don’t earn this much, Royal Maison Dubai replied: “Not every. But those two clients, yes. And the clients are demanding.”

The company also said there is “no catch” in the listing and asked interested candidates to email their CV.