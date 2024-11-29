Indian-origin man becomes crorepati winning over 8 crore after buying gold chain for wife

An Indian-origin man in Singapore has become an overnight millionaire, winning a grand prize of US$1 million (over 8 crore INR) in a lucky draw. His win has not only thrilled his wife but also turned a gold purchase made three months ago into a fairytale outcome. In Singapore, Indian-origin man won US$1 million in a lucky draw.(Instagram/mustafajewellerysg)

Lucky draw win brings tears of joy

According to Asia One, Balasubramanian Chithambaram, a project engineer who has worked in Singapore for 21 years, clinched the top prize in a lucky draw held by Mustafa Jewellery last Sunday (Nov 24).

The draw, part of the store's annual event, was conducted at the Civil Service Club @ Tessensohn. Customers who spent at least S$250 at the jewellery store were eligible for the draw. Chithambaram had spent S$6,000 on gold chains for his wife during a visit to the store in Little India.

Speaking through tears on a video call after receiving the news, Chithambaram expressed disbelief and gratitude. “Today is also my father’s fourth death anniversary. It’s a blessing,” he said. He added that he plans to share the good news with his mother and donate a portion of his winnings to the community as a token of gratitude for the years he spent working in Singapore.

Other winners celebrate

The event wasn’t only about the grand prize. Several other customers walked away with prizes of US$5,000, won through the store’s monthly draws.

A lesson in listening to your wife

Chithambaram’s story isn’t the first time fortune has smiled upon someone who heeded a spouse’s advice. In April 2023, a man from Klang, Malaysia, won RM3 million (S$900,000) after listening to his wife.

The man, identified as Cheng, was a regular lottery player but found his usual numbers sold out in January. On his wife’s suggestion, he bought a Big Sweep ticket instead, leading to his windfall.

“It turns out, listening to my wife helped me to win!” Cheng told Sin Chew Daily. He plans to invest part of his winnings in his children’s future and has entrusted his wife to manage the rest.