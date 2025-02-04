IndiGo passenger flags baggage weighing discrepancy at Chandigarh airport: ‘Lose faith in system’

An IndiGo passenger reportedly uncovered a significant discrepancy in baggage weighing machines at Chandigarh Airport while travelling to Delhi on January 30, 2025. The incident came to light after Instagram user @thewolfofjobstreet shared a viral video highlighting the issue. A discrepancy of 2.3 kg was observed in baggage weight across different weighing machines.(Instagram/@aviationnews)

According to the video, the passenger’s bag showed different weights on two separate machines—14.5 kg on one counter and 12.2 kg on another. Multiple checks confirmed the inconsistency, prompting concerns about the reliability of airport baggage weighing systems.

Expressing his frustration, the passenger noted that he had previously paid extra charges for excess baggage and questioned the integrity of such measurements. “This kind of inconsistency really makes you question the integrity of the system,” he said in the video.

Also read: Doctor alleges IndiGo crew ignored emergency light, skipped pre-booked meal. Airline responds

The post’s caption further speculated on the possibility of machine manipulation but also expressed hope that the variation was due to a technical glitch rather than intentional misconduct.

In response, IndiGo reportedly assured that all weighing machines at the airport are regularly calibrated and certified by the airport operator.

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section to voice their concern. A user wrote, “It's belongs to Airport Authority and Operator not Particular airlines”

Another added, “I don’t know why people blaming airlines.. it’s by airport authority”

Also read: Mid-air ‘hijack’ alert activates security protocol in Mumbai-bound Air India flight

A third wrote, “Secret of Indigo profit”

Another added, “Don't Blame only the Airline, Airport Operator is also responsible for this issue. The Airport operator are the one needs to calibrate the belt before check in.”

One user noted, “Boss airlines use the facilities provided by the Airport authprity of India. Airlines dont bring weighing machines from their office/home. Boss fact check karo before u guys just shoot a video to get attention! I”