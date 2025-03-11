Menu Explore
Influencer who received ‘You’re the most beautiful woman’ note from pilot apologises. Here’s why

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 11, 2025 07:10 AM IST

South Carolina influencer Steph Bohrer’s video about receiving a note from a pilot has divided social media. While some thought it was sweet, others disagreed.

An influencer whose video of receiving a note from a pilot went viral on social media has apologised. She became the centre of attention after she said in a TikTok video that a pilot handed her a note calling her "most beautiful woman." In a follow-up video, Steph Bohrer explained more about the incident and apologised to the pilot.

Influencer Steph Bohrer shared a video earlier about receiving a note from a pilot at the airport. (Instagram/stephbohrer)
Influencer Steph Bohrer shared a video earlier about receiving a note from a pilot at the airport. (Instagram/stephbohrer)

About the viral video:

Bohrer shared a video with the text insert - "I'm sitting at the airport and a pilot just placed this on my table and walked away.”

The video showed a napkin kept on a table. The note written on the tissue read, “I have seen the whole world and you are the most beautiful woman in it.”

Why did she apologise?

Her video attracted a wide range of comments, including remarks from people expressing their cynical views or warning the influencer. Following this, she explained in a TikTok video that the pilot who gave her the note was not operating her flight. She added that she barely saw his face.

The influencer claimed that her friend saw the pilot and told her he was short and blond. "It was not the pilot of my flight, by the way. I didn't even see this man's face,” she explained.

She added that she shared the video because she thought it was cute. She felt happy getting a compliment from a stranger. However, she never imagined that her video would go viral and accumulate numerous comments from people. She apologised to the pilot, adding that he probably didn’t want the note on social media.

“I don't think he wanted this to be on the news, and I'm really sorry he just was giving me a compliment,” she shared. “I don't even know his name, signature, anything. I don't know anything. Don't have his phone number, and it's okay,” she added.

Addressing the allegations that she herself wrote the note, the influencer said in the video, “I did not write this. I promise, just a nice gentleman, that's all I have to say.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
