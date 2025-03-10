Influencer Diipa Khosla’s Ayurvedic beauty brand raises $5 million funding: ‘We proved them wrong’

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla is on cloud nine after her beauty brand Inde Wild (stylised indē wild) secured $5 million in a funding round led by Unilever Ventures. The India-born influencer took to Instagram on Sunday to express her joy at the news, calling it a milestone in her mission to build a global Indian brand. Diipa Khosla's brand Inde Wild raised $5 million in funding.(Instagram/@diipakhosla)

For Diipa Khosla, Inde Wild raising $5 million to expand its line also marks a moment of vindication. The beauty and lifestyle influencer noted that when she first started the brand in 2021, investors called it “too niche” or “too small” to invest in.

“But thanks to you, we proved them wrong,” she told her customers and followers on Instagram.

Diipa Büller-Khosla is an Indian-born fashion and beauty blogger. She studied international human rights law in Amsterdam and later pursued a master's degree in London. In 2018, she became the first Indian influencer to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She is married to Dutch diplomat Oleg Büller, and the couple maintains homes in both Amsterdam and Mumbai.

Drawing inspiration from her mother's work as an Ayurvedic doctor and her personal skincare journey, Diipa launched her beauty brand, indē wild, in October 2021. The brand is known for blending Ayurvedic traditions with modern science - a concept they term "Ayurvedistry."

Diipa Khosla on Inde Wild

In her Instagram post, Diipa Khosla revealed that she started Inde Wild with a vision to build a global Indian beauty brand. She now plans to launch the brand at Sephora in the United States.

“Three years ago, we started with one vision: to build a global Indian brand that felt just as at home in Mumbai as in New York or London,” she wrote. “oday, with a $5M seed extension led by Unilever Ventures, we’re gearing up for our biggest milestone yet - expanding our Sephora partnership and launching in the US next year!” she added.

Diipa said that the brand has seen impressive growth, achieving 400% year-over-year growth in India and 500% global retail growth. It now sells one unit every minute in 2024 and has become the fastest-growing premium hair and skin brand on Nykaa and Tira.

According to Entrepreneur India, the funding round was led by Unilever Ventures, while existing investors SoGal Ventures and True also participated in the round.